Nobody expects to be hacked, but when it happens, the shock can make it hard to think clearly

That sense of invasion and vulnerability often triggers panic – especially if the breach affects your organisation’s social media accounts. Suddenly, you’re facing the possibility of leaked private information, damaging posts, reputational harm, or even financial consequences.

But while the situation can feel overwhelming, the most effective response is to remain calm, take control and act methodically.

First, Confirm the Hack

The first step is to establish whether your account really has been compromised. Hackers don’t always make themselves obvious. In fact, many are less interested in embarrassing posts on your feed and more focused on using your accounts as a gateway to other digital platforms – such as online banking or payment systems.

Look for signs of unauthorised activity. These could include being locked out of your account, unexplained changes to security settings, unfamiliar messages or notifications, or suspicious logins from unusual locations and devices. In some cases, you might see financial activity you didn’t authorise, such as money transfers or online purchases. If you spot any of these red flags, treat it seriously and move quickly to secure your accounts.

Contact Providers and IT Support Immediately

If you suspect a hack, don’t try to fix it alone. Contact your account provider straight away. All major social media platforms have dedicated processes and support teams for reporting fraudulent activity and recovering compromised accounts.

It’s also important to alert your organisation’s IT provider or internal IT team. They can check whether the breach is isolated to a single platform or part of a larger compromise. Swift communication gives you the best chance of containing the problem before it spreads.

Secure Your Accounts and Review Privacy Settings

Once you’ve reported the issue, review the security settings in your accounts. Start by checking which devices are currently connected. If you see any that you don’t recognise, disconnect them immediately. Next, examine your recent login activity. Most platforms provide details such as the time, date, IP address, browser type and device type for each login. If you find logins that you didn’t authorise, take screenshots as evidence. This information can be useful if you need to escalate the issue to the provider, your IT team, or the police.

Finally, check whether any account details or recovery options have been altered. Hackers sometimes change settings to create backdoors for future access. Reset your passwords to strong, unique alternatives and make sure two-factor authentication (2FA) is enabled wherever possible.

Notify Your Contacts Safely

When your social media accounts have been hacked, your contacts are also at risk. Hackers often use compromised accounts to send malicious links or requests to friends, clients or colleagues. That’s why it’s important to let your contacts know what has happened.

Do not use the compromised platform to send these messages. Instead, reach out through alternative methods such as email, phone calls, or other trusted communication tools. A short, clear message warning them not to click on suspicious links from your account can prevent the breach from spreading further.

Watch for Wider Compromises

A hacked account is rarely an isolated problem. Once attackers gain access to one platform, they often attempt to use the same credentials to infiltrate others. Keep an eye on your bank accounts, credit cards and online payment services for unusual transactions. Contact your bank directly if you spot anything suspicious and remember: always use official websites or apps when logging in, never the links provided in emails or messages.

Stay Calm, Stay in Control

Being hacked is stressful but panic only helps the attacker. By confirming the breach, contacting your providers, tightening your security, notifying your contacts and monitoring for further issues, you can regain control quickly and limit the damage. Above all, remember that preparation is the best defence. Regularly update your passwords, enable two-factor authentication and keep your security knowledge up to date. That way, if the worst does happen, you’ll be ready to act without panic.