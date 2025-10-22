Read Again: Making People Count – Not Just the Costs

Reviewing your school’s staffing structure isn’t just about balancing the budget – it’s about making sure every role, every hour and every person is truly adding value where it matters most

Staffing is almost always the biggest line in a school’s budget – and for good reason. Schools are people-powered: teaching staff, support staff, site teams, IT, administration, lunchtime supervisors and more. Without them, schools simply wouldn’t function.

But no matter how valued they are, or how strong the relationships you’ve built may be, the financial reality can’t be ignored. When you’re responsible for balancing the books, numbers matter and that includes people. For school business leaders, this is one of the most emotionally complex parts of the job. You know the names behind the salaries, the faces behind the FTEs. But objective, data-led reviews of staffing structures are not only essential for long-term sustainability – they’re also key to fairness and smarter planning.

Start With Accurate, Up-to-Date Data

You can’t make fair or informed decisions without solid data. The first step in any staffing review is making sure you’re working from accurate, current information. That means checking contracts, job roles, working hours and actual vs budgeted spend. Use your HR systems, payroll reports and budget monitoring documents to build a true picture of what’s happening.

But don’t stop at the numbers. Data only tells part of the story. Use it as the foundation on which to layer context: staff turnover trends, known absences, long-term vacancies and capacity pinch points across the school. The more complete the picture, the stronger the decisions.

Look at What’s Working – and What Isn’t

A staffing review isn’t just about cutting costs. It’s about understanding where your resources are being used well and where there might be inefficiencies, duplications, or hidden pressure points. Are agency costs higher than expected and if so, is that masking deeper resourcing gaps? Have recent hires brought the value you hoped for? Have any staff left and not been replaced and is the resulting strain being felt unfairly by others? This isn’t about pointing fingers. It’s about building a staffing model that is sustainable, equitable and aligned with your school’s strategic priorities.

Revisit Job Descriptions and Responsibilities

Schools evolve. Roles shift. And sometimes, without formal recognition, responsibilities pile up on individuals who are “just getting on with it.” As part of your review, take time to understand whether job descriptions still reflect what staff are actually doing. Has someone unofficially stepped into a leadership function? Is another quietly handling duties far outside their original remit? Not only can this lead to burnout or dissatisfaction, but it also risks pay inequalities or missed opportunities for restructuring.

By identifying these shifts, you can have proactive, open conversations – whether that leads to regrading, role refinement, or futureproofing for next year’s budget.

Build With a Vision – Not Just a Balance Sheet

A robust staffing review shouldn’t be just about plugging budget gaps. It should be part of a bigger conversation about what kind of school you’re building. Where are your strategic priorities and does your current staffing model support them? Is your structure fit for future growth, or do you need to start adapting now?

Budget pressures are real, but so is the human impact of staffing decisions. The way reviews are conducted and communicated matters deeply. SBLs are often the bridge between leadership and staff – and your honesty, clarity and compassion will make a difference. When reviews are carried out transparently and with care, they are far more likely to be accepted, understood and even appreciated. Staffing reviews will always be one of the more difficult tasks in the SBL toolkit – but done well, they can lead to better morale, clearer roles and a school structure that truly works for everyone.