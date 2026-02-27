Read Again: Operation Staff Attendance: Sustaining Success

In the final part of her three-part digital series, Rebecca Cunliffe explores how schools can move beyond quick wins to truly embed strong attendance and wellbeing practices that last

You’ve made it this far – your policies are working, staff know what’s expected and attendance is improving. That’s a huge achievement. However, the real challenge now is maintaining it. Because sustaining success isn’t about one-off fixes – it’s about embedding good practice into the fabric of your school.

Start Strong: Induction Matters

Let’s begin with induction. It’s easy to focus on getting new staff up to speed with safeguarding, curriculum and IT systems, but attendance expectations should also be part of that initial conversation. When someone joins your school, they’re forming their understanding of your culture. If you clearly and positively introduce attendance expectations from day one, it sets the tone. Include it in your induction pack, mention it in your welcome meeting, and ensure they know who to contact if they need support.

I’ve found that pairing new staff with a mentor who models good attendance and wellbeing habits helps too. It’s not just about rules – it’s about relationships and routines.

Keeping in Touch During Long-Term Absence

Long-term absence is one of the trickiest areas to manage. It’s sensitive, emotional, and often unpredictable. But one thing is clear: staying in touch makes a difference. When staff are off for extended periods, it’s easy for them to feel disconnected. A simple message – “Just checking in to see how you’re doing” – can mean a lot. It shows you care, and it keeps the door open for support. Of course, you need to be respectful. Not everyone wants regular contact, and some situations require a light touch. But having a clear process helps. We usually agree on a contact plan early on – how often we’ll check in, who will do it and what kind of support is available.

And when they’re ready to return, a phased reintegration plan is essential. It helps staff ease back in, rebuild confidence and feel supported. We’ve had great success with flexible timetables, buddy systems and regular review meetings.

Using External Agencies: Don’t Go It Alone

You don’t have to do everything in-house. In fact, some of the best support comes from external agencies. We’ve worked with a range of providers to help staff stay healthy, feel supported, and manage challenges. Here are a few that have made a real impact:

Wellbeing consultants who offer workshops on stress, resilience and work-life balance

who offer workshops on stress, resilience and work-life balance Occupational health services that provide assessments and recommendations for staff returning from illness

that provide assessments and recommendations for staff returning from illness Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) that offer confidential counselling, financial advice and legal support

These services aren’t just for emergencies – they’re part of our everyday toolkit. We promote them regularly, include them in staff bulletins, and make sure everyone knows how to access them. One of our teachers recently used the EAP for support with a personal issue. They told us it was life changing. And because they got help early, they avoided a long-term absence.

Embedding Attendance into School Culture

Sustaining success means making attendance part of your school’s DNA. It’s not just a policy – it’s a mindset. This involves discussing it regularly, reviewing your data, and adjusting your approach as necessary. We include attendance updates in staff meetings, celebrate improvements, and share stories of success. We also make sure line managers are trained to support their teams effectively. It’s about creating a culture where attendance is valued, wellbeing is prioritised, and support is always available.

And don’t forget to review your policy annually. Staff needs change, and your approach should evolve too. Ask for feedback, look at your data, and make improvements where needed.

Real-Life Example: Sustaining the Momentum

Last year, we had a spike in long-term absences. It was tough. But instead of reacting with frustration, we leaned into support. We reviewed our contact procedures, brought in a wellbeing consultant, and made sure every absent staff member felt connected. We also ran a training session for line managers on managing absence with empathy and consistency. The result? Staff felt more supported, and our return-to-work rates improved significantly. Now, we’re seeing the benefits. Attendance is stable, morale is high, and staff know that wellbeing is a priority, not just a buzzword.

Final Thoughts

Improving attendance is a journey, not a destination. It starts with strong foundations, grows through consistent practice, and thrives when it’s embedded in your school culture. By focusing on induction, staying connected during long-term absence, and using external support wisely, you can sustain the progress you’ve made. And more importantly, you’ll create a school where staff feel valued, supported and ready to give their best.

So, keep going. Keep listening. Keep adapting. Because when staff thrive, students thrive – and that’s what it’s all about. Good Luck!