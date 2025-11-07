Read Again: Operational Excellence Framework: Operations Management Capability

How much difference does a good manager make? Discover how strengthening operations management skills can transform leadership effectiveness across schools and trusts

In this next instalment in his series of articles focusing on the 10 domains identified in the OpEx Framework for Schools and Trusts, Andrew Blench looks at ‘Operations Management Capability’. Good in this area is defined as:

‘Operations Management is recognised as a core skill set required for success. All those in operations leadership roles are trained, coached, and assessed against operations best practice standards. Operations leaders are promoted or recruited for their operations skills.’

Getting Operational Management Right

It has often been said about staff turnover in organisations that people don’t leave their job, they leave their manager! Rarely will this be given as a reason for leaving the role in an exit interview or questionnaire. Rather, things like pay or getting a role nearer to home may be given as reasons. But research points to a mix of factors when it comes to employee engagement. A major one is professional relationships and especially that with the line manager.

When we get Operational Management right, we have managers in place with the skills needed to get the best out of people. Although it’s a bit dated now, I like the Action Centred Leadership Model Developed by John Adair. This model balances the needs of the organisation (task needs), the individual (individual needs) and the need of the group (group needs).

CPD Needs

To be an affective operational manager requires a whole range of people and technical skills. Sadly, many middle managers I have met in the world of education have found themselves in the role with little structured support or training in these key skills.

A good question to ask yourself is if you have a good understanding of the range of skills needed by your operational managers. Do you have a framework against which you can assess an individual’s skill levels? How do you facilitate access to relevant training and certification in operational management skills? As well as the ISBL range of training it is worth looking at the Institute of Leadership and Management suite of training.

Span of Control

Another factor in creating effective operational management, is that we must not overload our operational managers by giving them too wide a span of control. The best operational managers are those who have visibility with their teams. Those who understand what is happening ‘on the ground’ rather than spending their time in meetings.

Recruitment

Are good operations managers born or made that way? It has often been said that we should recruit for attitude and train for skills. In my experience we will be fortunate if we can recruit someone into an operational management role who is the complete package.

We may find someone who is very adept in technical areas but with limited experience of managing teams of people. So, when recruiting what are your red lines? Those skills which are an absolute must have and in what areas could you recruit to train. A lot will depend upon the existing skills in your teams.

Operational Management Profile

The work of business operations in many schools and trust happens either behind a closed door or in another building from the teaching and learning. So, we need to work hard to raise the profile. We do this by publicly recognising the achievements of those areas as much as we do progress and attainment for pupils. Let’s be organisations that people want to work for because of our managers.