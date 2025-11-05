Read Again: Presenting Sustainability: More Than Just the Plan

You’ve put time, energy and passion into crafting your school’s sustainability plan – but if your audience doesn’t get it, all that hard work could quietly disappear into silence

Creating a sustainability plan is no small feat. It often takes weeks, even months, of research, collaboration and refining ideas to ensure everything is robust and impactful. Now imagine this – you put all that work into it and then you present it to your Senior Leadership Team, school governors, or the students themselves only to see their eyes glaze over. You may have spent weeks getting to grips with terms like sequestered carbon, but for others, it probably sounds like technical gobbledegook. If you want people to feel as passionate about your plan as you do, then the way you present it needs just as much care and thought as the plan itself.

Speak Their Language, Not Yours

One common pitfall is assuming your audience shares your depth of understanding. You may have immersed yourself in topics like carbon sequestration and sustainable procurement, but these terms can sound like jargon to others. That doesn’t mean you need to dumb things down – on the contrary, this is a golden opportunity to educate. The key is balance. Avoid overloading your presentation with technical terminology, and when you do introduce complex ideas, take the time to explain them. A glossary or guide to key terms can be a useful addition to written reports, helping your audience keep up and feel empowered by their growing knowledge.

Don’t Just Present – Collaborate

Engagement doesn’t begin at the moment of presentation. One of the most effective ways to get buy-in is to involve your stakeholders during the creation process. Ask students to take part in surveys or polls about sustainability issues they care about. Invite teaching and support staff to join energy or water audits. Seek input from parents or community members and listen to their concerns and suggestions. This involvement does two things: it makes people feel seen and valued, and it builds a sense of shared ownership. Then, when you present the final plan, you can reference their contributions – remember when we looked at energy usage last term? Here’s how that shaped this initiative. That connection makes the plan feel real and relevant.

Tailor the Message for the Audience

A one-size-fits-all approach rarely works when it comes to communication. Your plan may be holistic and school-wide, but not every detail will be relevant to every group. Think carefully about what different stakeholders need to know. Your premises manager may need granular data on heating efficiency, while your Year 7 students are more likely to connect with a challenge to reduce plastic at lunchtime. Avoid sharing overly technical or sensitive information with students or external audiences where it’s not appropriate. The more specific you are, the more meaningful the message becomes. Link goals to tangible steps, such as switching lightbulbs, starting a composting initiative, or reducing water usage. When people understand what’s expected of them and how they can contribute, they’re far more likely to get on board. Make it feel doable – because it is.

Sustainability isn’t just about metrics – it’s about momentum. Celebrate small wins. Highlight champions – whether they’re staff, students, or parents. Make your plan of action engaging, uplifting and inspiring. A sustainability plan is only as powerful as the people behind it – so build it with your community and give them a reason to believe in the change.