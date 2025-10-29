Read Again: Refreshed, Recharged… Now What? Post-Event Tips for SBLs

There’s nothing like a day at EdExec LIVE to leave you buzzing with ideas. But what happens after the buzz wears off?

As we get ready to kick off another round of EdExec LIVE – starting in the Southwest at De Vere Tortworth on Thursday 16th October – we’re excited to bring the SBL community together to reconnect, reflect and reset for the final stretch of the year.

But here’s the thing: while we all focus on what happens on the day, a lot of the real magic often comes afterwards. New connections, exciting innovations, inspiring speakers – it’s easy to leave an event full of ideas and energy, only to find them quietly shelved by half term. So how do you keep the momentum going once the coffee’s gone cold and the lanyard’s back in the drawer?

The Event’s Over… Now What?

Take a Breather

After a full day packed with insights, conversations and scribbled notes, take a moment to pause. There’s no need to dive straight into action mode – give yourself the time and headspace to let it all sink in. Some of the best ideas need a little breathing room to take root. Sure, jot down a couple of quick thoughts on the train or pop a reminder in your calendar to revisit something but then give yourself permission to switch off. You’ll be surprised how much your brain continues working behind the scenes when you give it a break.

Gather Your Goodies

Who doesn’t love a fresh stash of freebie pens and notepads? But the real goodies go beyond the gifts. Speaker slides can be sent out to delegates after the event, and many presenters also offer extra materials – booklets, digital guides, or deeper dives into their topics. Our supplier partners often have brilliant takeaways too, from downloadable tools to useful follow-up content.

To make sure none of it gets lost in the post-event whirlwind, set up an event folder – digital or physical – where you can gather everything in one place. Drop in your slides, links, handouts and anything you picked up on the day. It’ll make it so much easier to return to those ideas when you’re ready to put them into action.

Make a Realistic Action Plan

You might leave EdExec LIVE feeling like you want to transform your entire school in a week – and we love the ambition! But we know how quickly the day-to-day can catch up with you (hello, budget planning). So, instead of aiming to do everything at once, map out a simple, realistic timeline. What’s one small thing you can trial next week? What could be a focus for next month, or even next term?

And remember, those ideas aren’t just for you. You’ve gathered valuable insights that could spark positive change across your whole team. Share what you’ve learned in a staffroom chat, bring it to your next team meeting, or drop a quick email to a colleague who’d benefit. The real power of events like EdExec LIVE comes when inspiration spreads.

Connect With Your New Contacts

Had a great chat with someone over lunch? Left inspired by a speaker or supplier? Don’t just hit “connect” on LinkedIn and vanish into the digital mist. Follow up with a quick message while the conversation’s still fresh. Arrange a relaxed coffee meet-up, catch up after school one day, or even start a WhatsApp group with the people you clicked with. No pressure, no agendas – just a chance to bounce around ideas, share what’s working (or not!) and keep each other inspired.

So, as we pack up our banners and booklets in preparation to head to De Vere Tortworth, remember: the end of the event is really just the start. Let’s turn inspiration into action and make the final months of 2025 count. See you soon!

