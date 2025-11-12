Read Again: Reimagining the School Run: Why Travel Matters

Helping students get to school in safer, greener and less stressful ways might be tricky – but schools can play a key part in making it easier

You’ve probably heard of the School Streets initiative or perhaps your school is already benefiting from the scheme. If not, you can find out more here. School Streets are being introduced in more and more communities across the UK, particularly in urban and suburban areas. These schemes aim to create safer, healthier environments by temporarily restricting vehicle access outside schools during drop-off and pick-up times.

But the big picture goes beyond just the street outside the gates. It’s about how students travel to and from school each day and how schools can influence this in positive, practical ways.

The Power of the School Community

The morning school run is often a whirlwind of stress, especially for working parents juggling multiple schedules. Convincing families to swap the car for a bike, scooter or walk can feel like an uphill climb. But the benefits – less congestion, improved air quality, better student focus, physical health and even mental wellbeing – make it well worth the effort.

This is where you play a key role. School business leaders are in a strong position to bring people together – staff, parents, students and local authorities – to create the conditions that support healthier, safer and more sustainable travel choices.

Start With Understanding: How are Students Getting to School?

To make meaningful change, it starts with asking the right questions. How do students currently travel to school? Are most of them local, or do many commute from further away? How long does the average journey take, and what obstacles do families face in choosing greener options? Consider running a student-led travel survey or route-mapping activity. This gives students a chance to think about their own choices and what might make them more willing to walk or cycle. Giving pupils a voice empowers them to become part of the solution.

Small Steps, Big Impact

It doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Walk to school day can be a once-a-term celebration or part of a themed week. Create posters, share updates in newsletters and build excitement with class challenges. You could even offer a small prize or recognition for the class with the most walkers or cyclists. If safety is a concern, consider creating “park and stride” zones – designated spots slightly further from school where parents can drop off students to walk the final stretch. This reduces congestion outside the school while still supporting families with tight schedules.

Break Down the Barriers

We must acknowledge the financial barriers some families face. Bikes, scooters, helmets and locks can be expensive, and concerns about theft or storage are valid. Look into local charities or grant schemes that provide refurbished bikes or safety gear to students in need. Partner with local cycle shops or organisations to host bike repair days or donation drives. Make sure your school has secure bike and scooter storage to give families peace of mind. Even better, involve students in helping design or decorate the storage area to increase visibility and pride.

Lead by Example and Celebrate the Journey

School culture is shaped by what we celebrate – so celebrate active travel. Encourage staff to join in and share their own journeys, whether walking, cycling, or using public transport. Share videos or photos of staff commuting sustainably, highlight local nature spotted on the way to school, and run themed competitions like “best nature photo on the way to school” or “most unusual mode of travel.” By making the journey fun, visible, and something to be proud of, you’ll shift the narrative from “extra effort” to “shared experience.”

While School Streets is a brilliant step forward, safe and sustainable travel needs to stretch further than the school gate. It’s about the whole journey and the environment students move through every day. This isn’t just a travel initiative. It’s a community one. And as usual, SBLs are right at the heart of making it all happen.