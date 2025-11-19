Read Again: Smiles, Setbacks and Starting Again

What happens when all your positivity, resilience and grit just aren’t enough to stop a hard hit from knocking you sideways?

As an SBL, you’re used to putting on your positive face. From budget reports and broken taps to upcoming events and tricky logistics, you handle each challenge with that trademark can-do attitude. It’s almost a superpower – one that lets you push through long days, sudden crises and mounting to-do lists.

Most of the time, you’re able to take disappointments or things going wrong in your stride. Afterall, the school has to keep going right? But sometimes we’re dealt a blow we just can’t get over. All of a sudden that smile on your face feels plastered on. When people ask, ‘everything alright?’, you give them a cheery thumbs up. But inside, you’re heartbroken.

The Disappointments That Stick

We all face rejection and disappointment. But when it’s something you’ve poured your time, passion and energy into – a key project, vital funding, a new initiative you believed in – it can feel personal. Add in difficult feedback, resistance from others, or just the sheer emotional weight of responsibility, and it’s easy to hit a wall. The truth is, even the most resilient professionals sometimes struggle to shake off these moments.

Reframe the Story

One small word can make a huge difference: yet. It’s a reminder that what feels impossible now might just be temporary. “I can’t do this… yet.” “The school’s not ready… yet.” “We didn’t get the funding… yet.” By reframing failure or rejection as part of an ongoing journey rather than a dead-end, you leave the door open for future success. Yet gives you space to breathe, regroup and return when the time is right.

Reignite Momentum

After a tough hit, it’s tempting to retreat completely – and sometimes rest is exactly what you need. But when you’re ready to move again, go for a small win. It doesn’t have to be groundbreaking. Ticking off that task that’s been hanging around, making a confident decision in a meeting, or finally tackling the clutter in your workspace can reignite your sense of control. These mini victories rebuild momentum and help restore your inner confidence.

Your Feelings are Valid

It’s important to acknowledge what you’re feeling, without judgement. You’re not weak, dramatic, or “too sensitive”. Emotional bruises from rejection or professional setbacks are real, and they deserve attention. Talk to someone you trust. Whether it’s a fellow SBL, a close friend, or a professional, having space to process your experience helps lighten the load. Yes, this too shall pass but you don’t have to pretend it doesn’t hurt in the meantime.

Remember Your Wins

Disappointment often drowns out all the times you triumphed – but they’re still there. Think back to the projects that made you proud, the heartfelt thank-you notes from parents or students, the small moments that reminded you why you love what you do. Look through old photos, revisit messages of appreciation, or talk to colleagues who were part of those highlights. You’ve had more wins than losses – and it’s those moments that speak the loudest.