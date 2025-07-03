Read Again: Stationery with a Conscience: Eco-Friendly Choices

Transform your stationery routine into an eco-friendly practice by making small, sustainable choices that can have a big impact on your school’s environmental efforts

Who doesn’t love a new notepad? Or how about a fresh set of beautiful pens? Go on, treat yourself – you’ve earned it! There’s something undeniably satisfying about opening your desk drawer to find a bright and cheery collection of stationery, ready to add a pop of colour to your day. It’s a small joy, but it can make a big difference in brightening up the workday routine.

But when it comes to stationery, there’s one colour that we need to talk about – and that’s green! As school business leaders, you have a unique opportunity to lead by example when it comes to eco-friendly working. That means taking the time to make sustainable choices when stocking your stationery cupboard. The good news? There are plenty of simple, effective ways to make your stationery more environmentally friendly.

FSC and Fair Trade

One great way to start is by opting for products that are FSC registered. This means the pens, pencils, notepads and other stationery items are sourced from sustainable forests or are made using sustainable materials. Choosing FSC certified products helps support forest initiatives that ensure the trees used in production are responsibly managed, and it also gives you peace of mind knowing your purchase supports eco-friendly practices.

Fair Trade products are another fantastic option. When you choose Fair Trade stationery, you’re not only investing in sustainable materials but also supporting human workers. Fair Trade ensures that the people who manufacture these products are paid fairly and work in safe conditions. By making these ethical choices, you’re aligning your school’s values with a commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Reusable and Refillable

In addition to purchasing sustainably sourced stationery, consider reusable options. Notepads with expansion files, refillable pens and other multi-use items are great ways to cut down on waste. Some stationery stores even offer services to refill your pens, which is a fantastic way to make your favourite pens last longer and reduce the number of disposable items you use. This simple act of reusing can make a huge difference over time, helping to lessen your school’s environmental impact.

Clever Ideas for Repurposing

There are also some clever ways to repurpose items you may already have on hand. For example, why not use the back of an old A4 notepad as a clipboard? It’s an easy way to reuse what you already have, and it can be surprisingly effective in everyday tasks. Have a marker that’s run dry? Instead of throwing it away, try leaving it in a cup of water for two or three days. Many dried-out markers still have ink inside them, and with a little water, you can bring them back to life and avoid tossing them out prematurely.

By making small but impactful changes to how you manage your stationery, you’re helping to create a more sustainable school environment while also setting a great example for staff and students alike. So next time you’re restocking your stationery drawer, consider making more eco-conscious choices. It’s a simple but powerful way to make a positive difference.