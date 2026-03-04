Read Again: The Growing Challenge of School Absence

Severe pupil absence is rising again in England, and schools are feeling the impact. Here’s what school business professionals need to know and how they can help turn things around

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in The Telegraph

New attendance data has revealed a trend that is worrying many school leaders across England. Severe pupil absence continues to rise, and the impact is reaching far beyond the classroom.

Recent figures from the Department for Education show that 171,269 pupils missed at least half of their sessions in 2023 to 24. This group is classed as “severely absent” and now makes up 2.3% of pupils, which is almost three times higher than the level recorded before the pandemic. The numbers suggest that this issue is no longer just a temporary after-effect of Covid. It is becoming embedded.

Overall absence rates have dipped slightly, although this does not tell the whole story. The rise in severe absence is being driven by pupils who were already vulnerable. Children eligible for free school meals are far more likely to be persistently absent and the risk is even higher for pupils with Education, Health and Care Plans. Unauthorised absences appear to be a major factor and the gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers is growing.

The long-term consequences are significant. Severe absence is linked to lower attainment, reduced lifetime earnings and a greater likelihood of long-term unemployment. Researchers warn that many pupils could leave school without qualifications unless attendance improves.

What Is Driving This?

There is no single explanation. Mental-health challenges, SEND pressures, financial hardship, changes in family circumstances and a growing sense of disengagement can all play a part. Some families also developed new habits and attitudes during the pandemic, and these have proved difficult to shift. This complexity makes it clear that schools cannot rely on one approach. Instead, they need a combination of support, early action and strong relationships with families and partners.

School business professionals have a key role to play. Decisions about staffing, pastoral support, data systems and external partnerships all influence attendance. The following five actions can help schools respond more effectively.

Five Practical Steps for Schools and Their Partners

Prioritise attendance mentoring and pastoral care

Mentors can make a real difference. They help pupils talk about what is holding them back and work with them to build routines and confidence. Many schools are beginning to expand mentoring programmes because they see improvements not only in attendance but also in wellbeing.

Strengthen belonging and school culture

Pupils are more likely to attend regularly when they feel connected to the school community. Simple steps such as buddy systems, positive reintegration plans and regular communication with families help pupils feel valued. A warm and supportive environment encourages attendance far more effectively than rules alone.

Make smart use of data

When attendance data is considered alongside safeguarding notes, pastoral information and SEND assessments, staff gain a clearer understanding of each pupil’s situation. This allows schools to personalise their approach and review progress regularly rather than waiting for patterns to become entrenched.

Combine support with positive incentives

Positive attendance cultures grow when staff celebrate small improvements and build trusting relationships with pupils and families. Sanctions still have a place, although they are most effective when used alongside support rather than on their own.

Build partnerships across the wider system

Improving attendance requires teamwork. Schools rely on mental-health services, local authorities, voluntary groups and social care teams to help families who are facing complex challenges. Employers also have an important role by offering mentoring, work experience and alternative pathways that motivate young people and give them a clear sense of purpose.

A Shared Challenge that Needs a Shared Response

While there is no quick fix, progress is possible when schools strengthen relationships, take early action and involve the right organisations at the right time. With consistent effort, pupils who have slipped out of the system can be brought back in and given the chance to succeed.