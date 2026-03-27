Read Again: The Small Eco Actions That Can Drive Big Change in 2026

Sometimes it’s easy to get caught up in the big-picture challenges of sustainability and forget the difference each of us can make individually

The truth is that small, consistent actions really do add up over time. This new year, why not set yourself a personal challenge? Continue supporting your school, students and senior leadership team to achieve those wider environmental goals but try to weave a few more eco-conscious choices into your daily routine.

It Only Takes One

Even the smallest personal choices can add up to a significant impact. To get started, we’ve put together a list of practical, easy-to-implement actions you can take on your own. These steps don’t require approval or coordination with anyone else, yet they can make a real difference.

Champion Green Commuting

Walk, cycle, or take public transport whenever possible. Track your impact and share stories with your team to inspire them. Consider setting up a points system or recognition scheme for colleagues who adopt sustainable travel habits.

Digital-first for Personal Work

Reduce printing, rely on cloud storage and master tools like e-signatures, online forms and collaborative platforms. Challenge yourself to go fully paperless for a week and measure the difference.

Energy and Resource Management Training

Enrol in workshops or online courses on energy efficiency, water management and carbon accounting. Use these insights to make informed decisions and identify areas where your team can save energy or reduce waste.

Better Together

Some of the most meaningful changes come when teams act together. To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of practical, easy-to-implement actions that any team can take, no matter its size, to make a real difference.

Power-down Culture

Encourage teams to switch off computers, monitors and equipment at the end of the day. Track departmental reductions in energy consumption and celebrate achievements publicly.

Micro-grant Program for Green Innovation

Where possible, give teams a small budget to test low-cost sustainability projects, such as zero-waste packaging trials, office composting pilots, or energy-saving workflow experiments.

“Carbon budget” Dashboard Apps

Give each team visibility of their energy and emissions footprint. Use dashboards to make the impact of daily decisions visible and encourage accountability.

Community Powered

Sustainability doesn’t end when you leave the school gates. There are plenty of ways to extend your impact beyond the workplace, and we’ve put together some practical actions you can take to make a real difference in your local community.

Volunteer Programmes

Support local environmental projects, such as tree planting, community gardening, or running sustainability workshops – get the students and their families involved too!

Circular Economy Collaborations

Partner with neighbouring businesses to create recycling hubs, equipment-sharing networks, or refurbishment schemes for school furniture, technology and supplies.

Workshops and Green Training

Host sessions for the school community on topics such as composting, energy efficiency, or low-impact living. Make it interactive and hands-on to encourage participation.

It might all seem simple, even small, compared to the bigger, strategic sustainability challenges that schools and trusts face. Of course, there are high-impact decisions – like major energy investments, supplier transformations, or carbon reduction strategies – that demand your attention.

But these “everyday” actions matter because they lay the foundation for the bigger wins. And sometimes, you need a small win to help you get up the hill to the next big milestone.