Read Again: Understanding and Preventing Bullying in the Workplace

Workplace bullying is an increasingly prevalent issue, affecting employee well-being, productivity and overall workplace culture

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Vantage Circle

Understanding Workplace Bullying

Workplace bullying refers to repeated actions aimed at employees with the intention of insulting, intimidating, or undermining them. Unlike aggression, which is typically a one-off act, bullying is a pattern of behaviour that involves misuse of power to target someone over time. Common forms of bullying include humiliating, degrading, or isolating an employee.

Common Examples of Workplace Bullying

Bullying can manifest in many ways, such as:

Ignoring someone or dismissing their opinions

Treating an employee differently from others

Socially isolating a colleague

Targeting someone with practical jokes

Excessive monitoring or micromanaging

Traits of a Workplace Bully

Not everyone who applies pressure at work is a bully. For instance, managers or senior team leaders who set high expectations or push employees to perform better may appear strict but are not necessarily engaging in bullying. Bullying involves repeated, targeted behaviour intended to control, intimidate, or humiliate someone. Workplace bullying has significant consequences for both employees and employers:

Effects on Employees:

Increased stress and anxiety

Lower morale and job satisfaction

Physical symptoms related to stress

Decreased productivity

Effects on Employers:

Higher absenteeism and staff turnover

Poor workplace culture

Increased costs related to investigations or legal actions

How to Prevent Workplace Bullying

Preventing bullying requires action from both employers and employees. Key strategies include:

Recognise and address the issue: Employers must acknowledge bullying as a real workplace problem. Implement training programs: Educate employees and managers or senior team leaders on what constitutes bullying and how to respond. Encourage self-awareness: Employees should recognise bullying and understand it is about control, not their performance. Document incidents: Keep records of phone calls, messages, or interactions, including dates and times. Set clear standards: Promote positive behaviour, respectful communication, and a healthy work environment. Respond appropriately: Take reports seriously and intervene quickly to stop bullying once it is identified.

The Bottom Line

Workplace bullying is not just harmful to employees – it has a direct impact on staff performance, productivity, and workplace culture. Recognising, preventing and addressing bullying creates a safer, more supportive work environment, benefiting both staff and the school or trust as a whole.