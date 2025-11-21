Read Again: When Things Go Wrong: Responding to Unethical Supplier Behaviour

Even with the most careful vetting and planning, there may come a time when a supplier or contractor acts in a way that raises serious concerns – and as a school business leader, knowing how to respond swiftly and wisely is essential

Don’t Blame Yourself – Take Control

It’s natural to feel frustrated, shocked, or even guilty when a supplier behaves unethically or breaches trust. You may have conducted thorough due diligence, gathered references and followed procurement guidance to the letter. But people and organisations can still behave unpredictably, and no risk assessment can completely remove all risk. Rather than dwell on what went wrong, focus on what happens next. Your responsibility now is to act quickly, objectively and decisively to protect the school’s reputation, finances and safety.

Document Everything Thoroughly

The first thing you must do is gather all existing records relating to the contractor or supplier in question. This includes emails, contracts, invoices, risk assessments, meeting notes and any safeguarding forms or complaints. Pay special attention to any early warning signs or past concerns – were there late deliveries, vague responses, or moments that raised questions but were resolved at the time?

Compile a chronological account of your interactions, highlighting any breaches of agreement, concerns raised by staff, or potential red flags. This document may be vital if escalation is needed and will also help clarify the timeline of events for internal reporting or legal purposes.

Assess the Severity and Scope of the Issue

Take time to understand the nature and scale of the concern. Is this an isolated incident involving a single individual, such as a contractor making inappropriate remarks on site? Or does it point to wider organisational failings – perhaps misrepresentation of sustainability claims, invoicing discrepancies, or unethical subcontracting?

If the issue is with an individual, engage the company and outline the behaviour clearly and professionally, stating what corrective action you expect. If the company is unwilling to address the matter, or if the issue is systemic, it may be necessary to pause or terminate the contract, depending on the terms. In either case, revisit your school’s values and policies. Any ongoing business relationship must align with your expectations of integrity, safeguarding and professionalism. If the issue warrants external intervention, report it promptly to the relevant authority. For example:

Department for Education (DfE): For financial irregularities, fraud involving public money, or procurement concerns

For financial irregularities, fraud involving public money, or procurement concerns Trading Standards: For breach of contract, consumer law violations, or false claims

For breach of contract, consumer law violations, or false claims Health and Safety Executive (HSE): If the issue involves unsafe practices on site

If the issue involves unsafe practices on site Action Fraud and the police: For suspected criminal activity such as fraud or deception

It’s always advisable to document your decision to escalate, including dates and who was contacted. Doing so helps demonstrate that you acted responsibly and, in the school’s, best interests.

Take Immediate Safeguarding and Safety Actions

If the concern relates to safety, safeguarding, or a potential threat to pupils or staff, take urgent steps. Restrict access to the site if necessary. This may include pausing works, revising visitor sign-in procedures, or ensuring certain individuals are no longer permitted on premises.

Communicate clearly with relevant staff, including site teams, admin and SLT, so that everyone understands the steps being taken and why. Keep your designated safeguarding lead informed and, if appropriate, involve your safeguarding governor or trust lead. Be factual, not emotional, and provide a clear summary of what happened, how it was handled, and what steps are being taken to prevent recurrence.

Where appropriate, consider how and when to communicate with parents, especially if pupils were affected. Transparency builds confidence but communication must be measured and in line with legal and HR advice.

With thorough research and a bit of luck, you may never have to deal with a problematic supplier or contractor. But in reality, even the most carefully vetted and background-checked providers can sometimes behave in ways that are unethical, unlawful, or simply unacceptable. You can’t predict every problem – but with strong procedures and confident leadership, you can handle supplier failures without letting them disrupt the heart of your school.