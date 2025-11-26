Read Again: Why You Need to Make Space For Self-Care

You wouldn’t ignore a broken printer or a flickering lightbulb – so why ignore the warning signs in your own body?

The slight twinge in the small of your back. That occasional flicker in your eye. The short, sharp pain that shoots through your heel when you walk between buildings. These might seem like small, insignificant annoyances – the kind of thing you tell yourself will go away on its own.

But those little niggles are often your body’s early warning system. What starts as a dull ache can easily become a strain, a repetitive stress injury, or a chronic problem if ignored. For school business managers, who spend their days dashing between desks, hunched over spreadsheets, or fielding requests non-stop, these warning signs shouldn’t be brushed aside. The great news is that they’re usually really quick and easy to fix.

Your Workspace Matters More Than You Think

You know the policies. You’ve read the health and safety assessments. But have you really assessed your own workspace lately? Take a moment to look around. Is your office chair truly ergonomic? Are you working at a proper desk height, with your screen at eye level? Is the lighting in your space straining your eyes? Is the air in your room fresh and circulating – or are you stuck in a windowless, stuffy office that leaves you groggy and headachy by mid-afternoon? Even small adjustments – like a desk fan, a posture-support cushion, or glare-reducing screen filters, can have a big impact on your comfort and productivity. You deserve to work in a space that supports your wellbeing, not one that gradually undermines it.

Daily Movement: More Than a Wellness Trend

Let’s be honest: when you’re chasing budget reports and supplier contracts, a lunchtime walk might feel like an indulgence. But staying in the same position for hours at a time – whether seated or standing – can wreak havoc on your circulation, joints and energy levels.

Set a timer to get up and stretch or walk for a few minutes every hour. Try simple desk exercises, shoulder rolls, or a walk-and-talk meeting with a colleague. Moving more isn’t just good for your body – it clears your head; boosts focus and helps you return to tasks with fresh perspective.

Support Your Body

Your feet are your unsung heroes, often absorbing the stress of long school corridors and hard floors. If you’re feeling foot pain, it’s worth investing in orthotic insoles, cushioned shoes, or even a foot roller to use under your desk. Sore wrists? Try a wrist rest or ergonomic keyboard. Tight shoulders? Keep a heat pack handy. And when it comes to what you’re fuelling yourself with, consider the small swaps. Herbal teas or decaf coffee can reduce the effects of caffeine on your hydration and sleep. Keeping healthy snacks like fruit, nuts, or granola bars in your drawer can help you avoid that 3pm slump (and the vending machine trap).

Too often, school business managers are so focused on keeping everyone else afloat that they forget to check in with their own health. But here’s the truth: the smoother you run, the smoother everything else does too. Giving yourself permission to care for your body isn’t selfish – it’s smart, sustainable leadership. When you pause to take care of those tiny aches, you prevent bigger issues down the line. Make space for self-care in your schedule. Your body – and your school – will thank you.