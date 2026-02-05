Rebuilding Trust When Work Gets Pressured

Trust is often talked about in leadership, but rarely practised consistently. Small changes in how managers lead can make a measurable difference

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in About Leaders

Most managers would agree that trust matters. Yet in practice, it is often sidelined. Daily pressures take over: staffing gaps, deadlines, targets, complaints, unexpected issues. In that environment, trust can feel abstract, while results feel urgent. Many managers quietly conclude that their role is to deliver outcomes, not to invest time in relationships, without realising that trust is one of the strongest drivers of those outcomes. When trust is weak, the effects tend to show up quickly. Motivation drops, engagement fades and productivity becomes harder to sustain. At that point, many managers respond by increasing oversight and control. Unfortunately, this reaction often deepens the problem rather than solving it.

Start with Morale, not Output

Low morale rarely stays hidden for long. Faced with this, reactive managers often focus on visible outputs instead of asking what is really going on underneath.

One common response is to double down on performance data. Charts are shared, numbers are discussed more frequently, and attention is drawn to targets. While this can support goal tracking, it does little to improve morale.

Others attempt to solve the issue by redistributing work. Moving people between tasks or roles may feel proactive, but it can increase frustration if employees feel they are being managed around rather than supported.

Blame also creeps in. A single employee may be labelled as the problem, with managers avoiding direct conversations and explaining the situation away instead. Over time, this creates division and reinforces a culture of caution rather than accountability.

What Really Stops Managers From Building Trust

Comments such as “I don’t fully trust them to handle that” or “I need to be sure this will be done properly” are common. Constant checking and follow-up are often justified as good management, even when they signal doubt rather than support.

One of the biggest barriers is the way managers approach people. Processes can be controlled, measured, and corrected. People cannot. When managers apply the same mindset to both, employees feel monitored rather than trusted. Trust requires letting go of some control, which can feel risky. Some managers worry that mistakes will reflect badly on them, or that trust will be taken advantage of. In response, they micromanage, believing they are protecting standards. These habits are rarely intentional.

Practical Ways to Rebuild Trust

Trust is built through consistent behaviour. Making time for conversations, listening without distraction and responding thoughtfully rather than emotionally changes how people experience leadership. Rumours thrive in uncertainty. Leaders can disrupt this by refusing to pass on gossip and by going directly to the source to understand what has actually happened.

Take this trust-building approach into your next conversation. Start small. Adjust how you respond to one employee, or how you handle a challenging question in a meeting. Pay attention to your assumptions, tone, and reactions. Once trust starts to take root, many so-called ‘people problems’ become easier to address.