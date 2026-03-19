Recruitment Risk in the Age of AI and Fraud

Employee screening is no longer a routine HR function. For business leaders, screening now sits firmly within governance and risk strategy

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in SME Today

Artificial intelligence, rising fraud and tightening regulation are transforming how organisations assess hiring risk.

Adapting does not require panic. It requires awareness. The organisations that manage this shift well are those that stay informed, review their processes regularly and treat screening as an evolving discipline rather than a static checklist.

Regulation Is Raising the Bar

Regulatory expectations are increasing. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act has heightened employer accountability, and further developments are anticipated in fraud prevention and AI governance.

Compliance is becoming more complex and more visible. Leaders must ensure that screening processes align with legal obligations and that internal governance structures are strong enough to withstand scrutiny. Systems alone are not sufficient. Oversight and clear interpretation of regulatory change are essential.

Fraud Is Getting Smarter

Fraud now represents more than 40 per cent of all crime in the UK, according to the National Crime Agency. Technology has made deception easier to execute and harder to detect. AI-generated CVs, manipulated identity documents and fabricated work histories are increasingly convincing.

For organisations, the assumption should be that attempted fraud will occur. The key question is whether screening processes are robust enough to detect it. Outdated checks or overreliance on surface-level reviews leave businesses exposed.

Digital Identity as the First Line of Defence

Many organisations are moving identity verification to the very start of the recruitment journey. Early digital checks help identify inconsistencies before onboarding begins, reducing wasted time and mitigating risk further down the line.

For leaders, this shift is practical rather than procedural. Early verification strengthens decision-making and prevents avoidable disruption later.

Screening Does Not End at Hiring

Traditional screening models focused on checks at the point of hire. That approach is increasingly insufficient. Remote work, multiple income streams and shifting role responsibilities mean risk can emerge after employment begins.

Continuous monitoring is becoming part of everyday risk management, particularly in sectors where trust and safety are critical. Moving from one-off checks to ongoing vigilance reflects the reality of a more fluid workforce.

Technology Needs Human Judgement

Artificial intelligence is now embedded in many recruitment and screening processes. It improves efficiency and can process large volumes of data quickly. However, it does not understand nuance.

When information appears inconsistent or incomplete, human experience remains essential. The most resilient screening models combine technological capability with informed professional judgement.

A Strategic Imperative

Workforce screening is becoming more sophisticated, more continuous and more tightly linked to governance. For business leaders, this is not simply an operational issue. It is a strategic one.

By strengthening oversight, adopting appropriate technology and maintaining human review, organisations can turn screening from a compliance burden into a protective advantage. In a more complex risk environment, deliberate action will matter more than reactive fixes.