Reframing Your Relationship with Money

Our relationship with money runs deeper than numbers on a bank statement – it often ties directly to how we see ourselves, sometimes in distorted and damaging ways

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Happiful

While occasional money worries are common, money dysmorphia is different. It occurs when someone’s self-worth becomes tangled up with their financial worth, creating a distorted view of reality. A person may be financially secure but still feel inadequate, or they may live modestly and believe they are failing compared to what they see online. In both cases, perception overrides facts, leading to constant feelings of “not enough.”

The Scale of the Issue

Research reveals that 43% of millennials and Gen Z report experiencing money dysmorphia. More than half of those say they feel “obsessed with the idea of being rich.”

The roots of this mindset are complex. Influences can include childhood financial trauma, mental health struggles, societal pressure and even the subconscious impact of scrolling through curated lives on social media. For example, someone who grew up in a household where money was scarce may unconsciously equate their value with financial abundance.

Recognising the Signs

Money dysmorphia shows up differently in everyone, but the common thread is a disconnect between financial reality and emotional perception. It may appear as chronic overworking yet always feeling behind, worrying about money despite being stable, or avoiding bank statements altogether. Some people sabotage themselves by paying for others when they cannot afford to, while others feel guilty spending on small pleasures, even when it’s well within their budget. This distorted self-perception not only causes stress but can also drive poor financial decisions.

Rebalancing Your Relationship with Money

To move beyond money dysmorphia, awareness is key. One practical step is to track your emotions as well as your spending. By noting how you feel when you earn, spend, or avoid financial tasks, patterns begin to emerge that go beyond numbers. This awareness can shift the focus from self-criticism to self-understanding.

Money dysmorphia won’t disappear overnight, but through self-reflection, awareness and reframing, it is possible to untangle your self-worth from your bank balance. The goal is not just financial stability, but emotional stability – the ability to feel secure, empowered, and “enough,” regardless of the numbers on the screen.