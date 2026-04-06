Restructuring, Redundancy and Reform in the Education Sector

Sharon Marsh explains how SBLs can navigate restructuring and redundancies with fairness, transparency and compassion

Change can be scary, infuriating, or frustrating, but with the right words and actions, change can be a really positive experience. In the education sector, the words “restructure” and “redundancy” often carry a heavy weight, sparking anxiety that ripples from the staff room to the classroom. However, sometimes, in order to make change less intimidating, we need to take a breath, step back and understand the full picture.

As school business leaders (SBLs), we are the architects of these transitions. While the bottom line often drives the need for reform, the way we navigate the journey defines our school’s culture for years to come. Here is how we can lead through the “Three Rs” with fairness, transparency and compassion.

Understanding the “Why” Before the “How”

Before a single document is shared, we must be grounded in the purpose. Restructuring is rarely a choice made lightly; it is usually a response to a shifting landscape; perhaps a change in student numbers, a shift in government funding, or a need to modernise roles to meet 21st-century educational standards.

When we take that breath and step back, we see that the restructure isn’t just about “cutting costs.” It’s about ensuring the school’s longevity. As SBLs, our first task is to translate complex financial data into a narrative that our colleagues can understand. If the staff understands the “why,” the “how” becomes significantly less frightening.

Transparency: Building the Map Together

The “why” is only the beginning. When staff feel a restructure is happening to them, rather than for the school, trust evaporates. Transparency is the antidote to the “rumour mill” that thrives in a vacuum of information.

Open the Books: Be as transparent as possible about the financial or operational drivers. When people see the full picture; the falling rolls or the budgetary constraints; the logic replaces the fear.

Be as transparent as possible about the financial or operational drivers. When people see the full picture; the falling rolls or the budgetary constraints; the logic replaces the fear. The Roadmap: Uncertainty is the primary driver of stress. Provide a clear, visual roadmap of the consultation period. People need to know when meetings will happen, when decisions will be made and when the “new normal” begins.

Fairness: The Bedrock of Process

A fair process is your greatest protection; not just legally, but ethically. In a school environment, where we teach children about justice and merit, we must mirror those values in our HR processes.

Fairness means ensuring that the criteria for new roles or redundancies are objective and applied without bias.

The Consultation Period: This shouldn’t be a “tick-box” exercise. True consultation involves listening. Some of the best solutions for restructuring come from the peers who are “on the ground.” If a staff member suggests a way to share a role or find a saving elsewhere, explore it genuinely.

This shouldn’t be a “tick-box” exercise. True consultation involves listening. Some of the best solutions for restructuring come from the peers who are “on the ground.” If a staff member suggests a way to share a role or find a saving elsewhere, explore it genuinely. Scoring and Selection: If you must move to selection, your criteria must be robust. Use a matrix that looks at skills, qualifications and performance. When the process is visible and objective, it honours the professionalism of every staff member involved.

Compassion: Managing the Human Element

Behind every spreadsheet is a person with a mortgage, a family and a career they’ve invested in. Compassion doesn’t mean avoiding hard decisions; it means delivering them with dignity.

The Power of Language: Use the right words. Instead of “surplus to requirements,” talk about “the evolution of our support structure.”

Use the right words. Instead of “surplus to requirements,” talk about “the evolution of our support structure.” The Delivery: Bad news should never be a surprise, and it should never be delivered via email as a first point of contact. One-to-one meetings, held in private spaces with time for questions, are essential.

Bad news should never be a surprise, and it should never be delivered via email as a first point of contact. One-to-one meetings, held in private spaces with time for questions, are essential. Outplacement Support: For those facing redundancy, compassion looks like practical help. Can the school offer CV workshops? Can you provide a high-quality reference immediately? Will affected staff be able to take time off for interviews? Small gestures of support can make the difference between a bitter departure and a graceful transition.

Supporting the “Survivors”

We often focus so much on those leaving that we forget those who stay. Survivor guilt is real in the education sector. Teachers and support staff who remain may feel overwhelmed by increased workloads or saddened by the loss of close colleagues.

To make the change a positive experience, we must re-engage the remaining team. This is the time to take actions to see how far we have come and feel the progress we have made. Acknowledge the difficulty of the past months but point clearly toward the new opportunities the change has created.

Embracing the New Horizon

Once the dust settles, our role shifts toward healing. Restructuring is often about reform; creating a more sustainable, focused environment where both staff and students can thrive.

By acknowledging the good that has come from the change; perhaps a more streamlined communication flow or more specialized support for students; we can help our teams stop looking back and start embracing the future. We can show them that while the journey was hard, the destination is a school that is stronger, more stable and better equipped to serve its pupils.