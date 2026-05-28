Rethinking: Energy Use Beyond the Meter

Energy use in schools isn’t just about meters and equipment – it’s shaped as much by behaviour and routines as by the buildings themselves

How classrooms are scheduled, when lights are turned on or off and daily staff habits all play a major role in energy consumption. Often, legacy practices such as heating all classrooms fully regardless of occupancy, or leaving lights and equipment on after hours, drive more waste than the buildings’ infrastructure alone.

This article, the third in our Reframing series, explores how looking beyond the technical side of energy – to include behaviour and routines – opens opportunities for schools to save energy, cut costs and improve environmental impact.

Why Reframe It?

Energy management is frequently treated as a technical issue, relying heavily on meters, monitoring systems and building management software. While these tools are valuable, focusing only on data can mask the ways that human behaviour interacts with the physical environment. You should be asking: what is the energy use culture in our school?

Many people assume that small actions – switching off a light, adjusting a radiator, or closing a window – don’t make a noticeable difference. In reality, these actions accumulate across classrooms, departments and days. Shifting perspectives to show staff and students the impact of collective small changes is crucial for creating long-term energy savings and embedding sustainable routines.

In many schools, responsibilities for energy use are fragmented. Estates teams, teachers and administrative staff may all influence energy consumption, but without a shared understanding, small daily actions can cumulatively lead to significant waste. By reframing energy management to include behaviour and routines, schools can uncover hidden opportunities to reduce consumption without major infrastructure changes.

What Might This Look Like?

Targeting high-use areas rather than attempting to adjust the whole school at once can deliver immediate results. For example, identifying corridors, assembly halls, or science labs that consistently use the most energy allows schools to adjust schedules, switch off lights when rooms are unoccupied, or implement occupancy-based heating.

Small changes, such as reviewing after-hours lighting, coordinating classroom schedules to minimise simultaneous heating, or involving staff and students in energy awareness, can have a measurable impact. Focusing on the intersection of people and infrastructure unlocks efficiency without significant capital investment.

Looking Ahead

In our next instalment, we’ll explore rethinking sustainability as part of the school experience – considering how teaching, learning and student engagement can be integrated with environmental and social initiatives to make sustainability a visible and embedded part of school life.