Rethinking Reproductive Health Support in the Workplace

As reproductive health becomes a more visible part of working life, experts say employers need to move beyond one-off adjustments and create longer-term, more flexible support systems

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in SME Today

Fertility treatment, miscarriage and menopause are becoming far more visible parts of working life, with around 10 to 20 percent of recognised pregnancies ending in miscarriage and increasing numbers of people navigating IVF and other reproductive health experiences alongside their careers.

Fertility specialists emphasise that reproductive health should not be treated in the same category as short-term illness because its impact extends well beyond physical recovery.

Despite this shift, workplace language has not always kept pace. Phrases such as “at least you can try again” are still sometimes used with good intentions, but they can overlook the emotional and physical complexity involved in these experiences.

Why Reproductive Health Is Different From a Typical Illness

A cold or chest infection usually has a clear beginning, middle and end. Reproductive health experiences are often far more layered, unpredictable, and emotionally complex.

IVF treatment can involve months of hormone changes, medical appointments, uncertainty and emotional strain. Miscarriage is not only a physical event, but also a form of bereavement that requires time to process mentally and emotionally. Menopause can bring long-term changes that affect concentration, energy levels, mood, and confidence at work.

These experiences are deeply connected to identity, relationships, future plans and life transitions. That is why many experts believe they require more thoughtful workplace support than a standard sick-day policy can provide.

Why Workplace Support Matters

The way workplaces respond can have a genuine impact on wellbeing and recovery.

Fertility doctors increasingly point to stress, inflexible schedules and workplace uncertainty as factors that can intensify the emotional and physical pressure surrounding fertility treatment and pregnancy loss.

For employees already managing medical appointments, hormone fluctuations, or grief, worrying about workload or judgement from colleagues can add another layer of strain.

Supportive workplaces are not simply offering a wellbeing “perk”. In some cases, they may help employees better tolerate treatment, recover more fully, and protect long-term health.

What Employers Can Do Better

Rather than relying on informal arrangements or one-off exceptions, experts recommend clearer workplace frameworks around reproductive health.

That could include:

Protected time off for fertility appointments and treatment cycles

Compassionate leave following pregnancy loss at any stage

Flexible working arrangements during treatment or recovery

Confidential conversations handled sensitively by managers

Access to counselling or emotional wellbeing support

Policies that do not require repeated explanations or disclosures

Importantly, support should remain flexible rather than rigid. Fertility journeys, pregnancy loss, and menopause experiences vary hugely from person to person, meaning policies need room to adapt to individual circumstances.

The Long-Term Impact of Stress

One of the biggest misconceptions around reproductive health is that support is only needed on the day of treatment or immediately after a loss.

In reality, the biological timeline is much longer.

Fertility specialists note that sperm maturation and egg development both happen over roughly a three-month period. This means stress levels, lifestyle habits and workplace pressure during that time may all influence treatment outcomes and overall health.

From a medical perspective, workplace stress is not just an emotional issue. It can also affect the body physiologically through hormones such as cortisol.

Support Needs to Be Ongoing, Not Reactive

Experts say meaningful workplace support is ultimately about creating an environment where employees feel safe, respected, and supported over time, not simply given a day off when something difficult happens.

As reproductive health conversations become more common in the workplace, employers are increasingly being encouraged to move away from reactive policies and toward cultures built around empathy, flexibility and understanding.