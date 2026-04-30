Rethinking: School Estates as Living Assets

School buildings and grounds are often viewed as passive costs, but in reality, they form an organic, living system that influences everything from energy use to maintenance

What do we Mean by Living Asset?

When we talk about school estates as living assets, we mean recognising that buildings and grounds are not static or neutral. They respond to how they are used, managed and maintained on a daily basis. Temperature, occupancy, maintenance schedules, cleaning routines and user behaviour all interact to shape how the estate performs.

Think of the school estate like an engine: when it is well-used, properly maintained and operating as intended, it supports learning and wellbeing efficiently and reliably. A classroom that is well-ventilated, appropriately heated and actively used will perform far better than one that is technically sound but poorly managed. Equally, an engine left idling burns fuel. Spaces that are rarely used continue to consume energy, require cleaning and contribute to wear and tear, even when they add little value to the school day. Seeing the estate as a living asset means shifting from a mindset of cost control to one of active stewardship.

Why Reframe It?

This area often benefits from a strategic rethink because responsibility for estates is frequently spread across different teams or contractors, with heating, cleaning, maintenance and room usage managed separately. When this happens, sustainability can feel fragmented, with each element treated in isolation instead of as active contributors to shared outcomes.

By treating the estate as a connected system, schools can spot opportunities to unlock value without capital projects, making small, coordinated changes that reduce waste while getting more from the assets already in place.

What Might This Look Like?

To work smarter, not harder, schools can start by reviewing room usage, since underused spaces still incur costs for heating, lighting and cleaning. Simple actions like draught proofing, installing door closers, and updating signage allow you to make improvements (while dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s on your estate reviews).

Smarter Use of Space

Underused rooms still generate costs for heating, lighting, cleaning and maintenance. Reviewing how spaces are actually used can reveal opportunities to consolidate activity and reduce waste. Examples include:

Aligning timetables so fewer rooms are in use at the same time

Temporarily closing off underused areas during colder months

Repurposing rarely used rooms rather than maintaining them as general space

Coordinated Building Management

Estates functions are often managed separately, but greater alignment can unlock a more connected picture. This might involve:

Matching cleaning schedules to actual room usage rather than fixed routines

Adjusting heating times to reflect real occupancy patterns

Sharing information between site teams, administrators and contractors so decisions are informed by how the building operates day to day

Low-Cost Physical Improvements

Not all improvements require capital investment. Many small, practical changes can make a meaningful difference when applied consistently. Examples include:

Draught proofing doors and windows

Installing or maintaining door closers to retain heat

Ensuring thermostats and controls are clearly labelled and understood

Using signage to encourage behaviours such as closing doors or switching off lights

Continuous Review, Not One-Off Projects

Treating the estate as a living asset means accepting that it needs ongoing attention rather than periodic intervention. This could include:

Regular, light-touch reviews of space usage

Using simple data (energy use, occupancy patterns) to inform decisions

Viewing estate reviews as part of operational planning, not a compliance exercise

Taking a more connected view of the school estate is a bit like lifting the bonnet and looking at how the whole engine is running. When this way of thinking is normalised, estates management becomes part of everyday decision-making – and by tuning the engine through reducing waste, improving energy use and making small, coordinated changes, schools can get more from their assets. The question then becomes: where could we start making improvements today?