Safety Metrics That Matter

How do you measure safety in your school or trust? Knowing how many days since your last incident is all well and good , but it only gives you a fraction of the picture

Measuring safety metrics by a lack of incident is rooted in good intention. It provides visibility of safety, demonstrates accountability and shows awareness of safety culture within your school. These are all positive things, but good safety isn’t about the absence of incidents – it’s about the presence of systems, controls and behaviours that prevent them.

When your measurement of safety is based on what doesn’t happen, you miss a vital piece of the puzzle – what does happen. In the best-case scenario, your school gets stuck in ‘lag mode’, focusing on what has already happened, rather than moving into ‘lead mode’, where behaviours, systems and engagement become more proactive. In the worst-case scenario, focusing too heavily on incident numbers can lead to near-miss avoidance, a blame culture and underlying risks remaining hidden due to a skewed picture of operations.

School business leaders and staff already take safety seriously as part of their day-to-day responsibilities. The challenge isn’t awareness, it’s making sure the way we measure safety reflects that reality.

The Metrics That Matter

Near-Miss Reporting Rates

A high reporting level doesn’t mean a more dangerous environment. It means a more embedded safety culture. If your incident reporting is well maintained, detailed and frequently used but your near-miss reporting is low, something isn’t working as it should. Your near-miss reporting rates should be seen as just as important an indicator of safety culture as incidents themselves.

Safety Conversations and Interventions

Safety conversations shouldn’t just happen after an incident occurs. They should be part of everyday school life. As school business professionals, safety often sits at the centre of what you do. But how often do you see wider staff actively engaging in observation and intervention? If safety conversations only happen when they are directed by you, it becomes easy to miss smaller warning signs.

Training Effectiveness (Not Just Completion)

Completing mandatory training is one thing. Knowing that those skills are being applied in practice is another. The focus should be on application as much as attendance and completion. Observing staff behaviour in real situations can tell you far more about whether safety is a live mindset or something that fades once training is complete.

If training isn’t reflected in day-to-day actions, it risks becoming a compliance exercise rather than a behavioural one.

Balancing Your Metrics

Measuring the true safeness of your environment relies on balancing lagging and leading indicators. It’s not just about measuring what you report, but about reviewing what you measure. The conversation should shift from “we haven’t had an incident” to “what are we doing to prevent one from happening?”

After all, success in this area doesn’t come solely from the absence of harm, but from the behaviours, systems and culture that actively reduce risk in the first place.