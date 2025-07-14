School Business Leaders and Imposter Syndrome: Let’s Talk About it

If you’re a school business leader who’s ever quietly questioned whether you’re truly good enough, you’re not alone – Rebecca Cunliffe’s latest article is your reminder that not only are you enough, but you’re also essential

As a school business leader, you know what it feels like to juggle a hundred different tasks – from managing budgets and payroll to sorting out facilities and making sure the school runs like a well-oiled machine. It’s a huge role, and honestly, most schools would be lost without you.

But here’s the thing: even with all that responsibility (and skill!), many SBLs find themselves quietly asking, “Am I really good enough for this?” If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone – and what you’re feeling has a name: impostor syndrome.

Why SBLs Feel It So Strongly

Imposter syndrome is that nagging voice in your head that says you’re not as competent as others think you are, even when there’s plenty of evidence to the contrary. It’s surprisingly common, and school business leaders are especially vulnerable to it.

Why? Well, for one thing, the role is incredibly broad. One minute you’re dealing with HR, the next you’re overseeing building maintenance, and five minutes later, you’re troubleshooting a finance system glitch. You’re expected to know a little bit of everything – and sometimes, a lot about everything. That constant switching between tasks and responsibilities can leave you feeling like you’re always a step behind, even when you’re actually doing an incredible job.

Then there’s the visibility issue. SBLs do so much vital work behind the scenes, but it’s often invisible to the wider school community. Teachers are celebrated, students are recognised, head teachers get praised – and while you’re making sure the bills are paid and the roof isn’t leaking, your hard work can sometimes go unnoticed. Without regular feedback or recognition, it’s easy to start wondering if you’re really making a difference. (Spoiler: You are.)

On top of that, many SBLs come into the role with backgrounds in business, finance, or administration, but few have formal training in all the weird and wonderful demands a school environment can throw at them. That learning curve can feel steep – and it can add to the feeling that you’re just “making it up as you go along.”

What Imposter Syndrome Looks Like for SBLs

If you’re wondering whether you’re dealing with imposter syndrome, here are a few tell-tale signs, especially common among SBLs:

Downplaying your achievements. Saying things like, “Anyone could have done it” or “I just got lucky.”

Saying things like, “Anyone could have done it” or “I just got lucky.” Fear of being ‘found out.’ Feeling like any moment now, someone will realise you don’t know what you’re doing (even though you absolutely do)

Feeling like any moment now, someone will realise you don’t know what you’re doing (even though you absolutely do) Overworking to ‘prove’ yourself. Taking on too much, staying late and pushing yourself to exhaustion – just to silence that little voice of doubt

Taking on too much, staying late and pushing yourself to exhaustion – just to silence that little voice of doubt Constant comparison. Looking at other SBLs and thinking they have it all figured out (trust me, they’re figuring it out too)

Looking at other SBLs and thinking they have it all figured out (trust me, they’re figuring it out too) Perfectionism. Setting impossible standards for yourself and feeling like a failure when you fall short (even though “good enough” is often more than enough)

Sound familiar? Yeah, it’s tough. But it’s not permanent – and it’s not a reflection of your actual ability.

Why It’s So Important to Address

The thing about imposter syndrome is that if it’s left unchecked, it can really wear you down. It can lead to burnout, anxiety, and even make you second-guess your career choices. And that would be a huge loss – not just for you, but for the whole school. SBLs bring an incredible combination of practical skills, strategic thinking and calm leadership to schools. You deserve to feel proud of that.

Fighting Back Against the Doubt

So how do you tackle imposter syndrome head-on? Here are a few ideas:

Connect with others

One of the fastest ways to silence imposter syndrome is to talk to other SBLs. Chances are, they’re feeling exactly the same way – or they have at some point. Finding or building a professional network where you can swap stories, share advice, and support each other is powerful.

Track your wins

It’s easy to forget how much you achieve day-to-day. Try keeping a simple success journal. Write down big wins (like leading a successful audit) and small ones (like finding a creative way to save the school money). On tough days, reading back over your list can be a real boost.

Keep learning – but give yourself grace

It’s great to pursue professional development, certifications, or courses. But remember not knowing everything immediately doesn’t make you an imposter. It just makes you someone who’s learning and growing – like every other professional out there.

Talk about it.

Sometimes, just naming the feeling takes away a lot of its power. The next time you catch yourself thinking, “I’m a fraud,” try pausing and reminding yourself: “This is just imposter syndrome talking. It’s not the truth.”

Celebrate yourself

It’s okay – and necessary – to feel proud of your achievements. You don’t have to wait for someone else to validate your hard work.

You Belong Here

At the end of the day, school business leaders are absolutely essential to the success and health of a school community. Without you, the lights don’t stay on, the bills don’t get paid, the plans don’t happen. Your role is complex, challenging and crucial – and the fact that you sometimes doubt yourself doesn’t diminish that. It just means you care. So, the next time that little voice whispers, “You’re not good enough,” you can answer back confidently: “Actually, I am.”

You have got this – I for one believe in you!