School leadership reflections during the pandemic

Manny Botwe, a secondary school headteacher, reflects on 10 leadership lessons he’s learned this year

For me, I would have to say that this has been the most rewarding term of my career. It was a really special moment to be at the front gates on the first day of term to welcome back over a thousand students after a six-month period of school absence. I have to admit that a few tears were shed as I saw a sea of maroon blazers descending upon us.

The half-term break gave me an opportunity to reflect on the past few months. By no means is this intended to be an exhaustive or comprehensive list. These are just 10 ideas which appeared in my head on the first Monday of the half-term break. They are personal takeaways which I hope will stimulate thought and discussion.

Even during a crisis, it is important to keep reading

There can be a sense of guilt amongst school leaders when we step away and immerse ourselves in reading. Shouldn’t we be ‘sorting’ a crisis, writing a plan or reviewing the budget? I think it is crucial that we give ourselves the time to reflect on the important, non-urgent matters which are so pivotal to the growth of our schools. This inevitably means that we have to make time to read, and not just on weekend evenings.

The last book I’ve read that has had a profound effect on my leadership approach is a short book by Mandy Coalter called Talent Architects- how to make your school a great place to work. It provides excellent practical ideas of how we can strengthen our schools. I love the idea of four pillars which need to be sustained to ensure that school is a great place to work in: leadership, culture and climate; developing your people and talent; effective behaviour management; manageable workload and wellbeing.

Grow your virtual networks

The outbreak has taken away the opportunity to visit schools but there are plenty of opportunities to talk to school leaders across the country, and, indeed, the world, via a range of virtual platforms. We are Beta has been a lifesaver.

As a profession, we are incredibly generous

I have been absolutely bowled over by how generous school leaders are with their time. Whenever I’ve been in need of an idea, or some inspiration, school leaders in the We are Beta family have been incredibly giving. For example, the Closing the Disadvantage Gap information shared by Dominic Lane, and sent through by Frances Ashton, has been a really great tool for supporting school improvement. Another example was the webinar in the summer with Greenshaw Trust leaders discussing their plans and interpretations of the guidance for re-opening of schools; that was a great help. Never be afraid to ask for help and support.

Know your team

Strong personal relationships are crucial in schools; the feeling that you work for an organisation which cares for individuals is a powerful motivator. A simple mantra we regularly use in our SLT is ‘Know your team’. Be curious about each and every member of your team. Get to know who is in their family, how their kids are getting on in school, how their pets are. The cumulative effects of these personal interactions across a day, month, term and year is massive. People will do that little bit extra – are more inclined to dig in when times are tough – when they feel valued and cared for. I think it is worth paying attention to how we can keep these relationships going as we adapt to an increasingly online environment.

Invest in yourself

As leaders we spend a great deal of our time thinking about how we develop others around us. I’ve recently started to access a coach for the first time in my leadership, and it has been enormously rewarding.

‘Never let a good crisis go to waste’

COVID-19 has presented us with tremendous challenges. There has also been an enormous human cost as we have been denied our ability to access friends and family. Some of us will have been directly affected, either through illness or losing someone close to us. There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has been awful. Having said all of that, we also know that COVID-19 has presented us with an opportunity to re-think so many things about how we operate in schools – whether learning from home, cover, flexible working, assessment, etc. This is a great time to reflect on the things we have learned over this period which we would like to keep and build on. The possibilities are endless.

Switch-off

One of the things I have found most difficult about COVID-19 is the feeling that you are always ‘on-call’; at any point in the day or night you could receive a message informing you of a positive case. This sense of constant suspense is unsustainable. There are people around us who, given the right support and development, can step-up and deliver. By sharing the load we not only build up leadership capacity but also allow ourselves the time to rest and recuperate.

All we can do is our best in the context we find ourselves in

Very often, we carry the weight of the world on our shoulders. We feel that if we get it wrong in terms of which bubble we send home, or who we identify as a close contact, we will be personally responsible for the spread of the virus. It is right that we take our responsibilities very seriously; however, I firmly believe that we are part of a much bigger picture. It is not fair to take the entire burden on our shoulders. Everyone is trying to do their best, so avoid criticising other leaders for their decisions as it undermines the whole system. All we can do is act in good faith given the information in front of us, and make a commitment to learn and improve.

Look out for each other

These are tough times for us all and it means so much when you get a message from friends and families checking in to see how you are doing.

Schools are fantastic places!

We have reintegrated children back into school. Rebuilt thousands of small and big relationships. Helped them rebuild relationships with each other. Helped to ease students’ anxieties. We have begun the process of rebuilding the learning that has been missed. Kept youngsters safe. Reassured and comforted the community. Laughed. Reminded everybody what great places schools are for young people.

I am confident that we will emerge from this stronger than ever. What we are doing for the nation is an incredibly noble endeavour, and I’m proud to be playing my small part.