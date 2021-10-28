School-led Tutoring – how to make the most of your grant and other practical tips

Lucy Alexandra Spencer, MD of Education Boutique (part of the Eteach Group)

When it comes to way to teach and learn, the education landscape is evolving, and the pandemic has only accelerated the transformation. Tutoring will play a huge role within education to re-engage children with learning and provide better outcomes to disadvantaged pupils. Now is the time for teachers and tutors to come together as educators within the school system to bridge the gap and provide that much needed catch up support.

The government’s new school-led tutoring grant allows schools to choose their providers and offer a blended approach to learning in a completely new way. In this session Lucy aims to highlight how to get the most from your grant, practical tips around how to structure and run a blended learning programme, incorporating tutors into the school led teaching programme for better outcomes for the school and its pupils.

In this seminar Lucy Alexandra Spencer will explore:

The changing landscape of education.

The role of tutoring in the blended learning portfolio.

How the National Tutoring Programme has evolved.

The new school-led tutoring grant and what this means for schools.

Take home points:

Advice on how to implement a tutoring programme within your school.

Practical information surrounding the school-led tutoring grant.

What to expect from your tutoring provider.

This session is for:

School leaders and decision makers looking to utilise their tutoring-specific funding.

This session ran at our Edexec LIVE North and South events

About the speaker:

As a qualified teacher, Lucy Alexandra Spencer founded Education Boutique with the hope of impacting education globally. She now travels the world as a trusted education adviser, winning Female Entrepreneur of the Year at the Thames Valley Awards 2021 and, most notably, joining the Eteach team in 2021. She is thrilled Education Boutique has become the tutoring element within the Eteach Group and feels so lucky to be able to combine her passions for teaching and educational consultancy in this dynamic partnership.

Loading…