School’s Out for Summer, CPD is In for Autumn

While the summer holidays are just around the corner, the EdExec LIVE team is already gearing up for an action-packed autumn full of CPD opportunities for SBLs

As 2025 rolls on, the final phase of the EdExec LIVE calendar is fast approaching. This autumn, the team will be heading to Southwest Gloucester and Bristol in October, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber in November – just in time to round off the year (and yes, Christmas will be here before we know it!).

After a fantastic series of events so far, there’s plenty more to come, with upcoming seminars covering employment law updates, contract management, futureproofing schools and the latest advances in technology, among many other key topics.

EdExec LIVE: Reflections on a Standout Year

With the expanded events calendar reaching more regions than ever before, the EdExec LIVE team took a moment to share some of their highlights from the journey so far:

Holly, Education Executive editor: “Seeing so many new faces has been such a highlight for me. Expanding into new areas has meant that even more SBLs can access the CPD they want without having to travel far. It’s been amazing to watch the community grow – and to help even more SBLs invest in their professional development.”

Tilly, Events Coordinator: “One of the best parts of growing the events has been the chance to diversify our seminar offering. More events have given us the flexibility to really tailor content to the local audience, allowing us to explore topics in greater depth and provide even more choice. It’s all about ensuring that every delegate finds sessions that truly bring value to them.”

Amanda, Education Executive design:

“Working on the magazine gives me insight into the incredible work SBLs are doing every day, but seeing it come to life at the events is something else entirely. The buzz in the exhibitor halls, the conversations in breakout sessions, and the stories shared – they show how committed and innovative the SBL community really is and it’s great to feel that energy.”

Make the Most of Your EdExec LIVE Day

Whether it’s your first time attending or you’re an EdExec LIVE regular, here are some ways you can make sure you truly maximise the experience:

Plan Ahead: Review the seminar schedule before you arrive and choose sessions that directly link to your current challenges or career goals. Prioritise talks that stretch your knowledge and spark new ideas.

Meet Your Regional Networks: Use the opportunity to connect with local SBL groups. Meeting peers from your area can open doors for ongoing collaboration, peer support, and sharing best practice long after the event.

Engage with Exhibitors:

Exhibitor halls aren’t just about picking up freebies (although we do love those too!) – they’re packed with solutions, ideas and innovations. Take time to ask questions, see demonstrations, and gather resources that could make a real difference to your school.

Reflect and Act: Build in some time post-event to reflect on key takeaways. What can you implement immediately? What needs a deeper dive back at school? Turning learning into action is the most powerful way to get value from the day.

Looking Ahead

The first year of EdExec LIVE’s expanded calendar has been a resounding success, with every event building momentum and community spirit. But the team isn’t stopping here.

Holly said: “We have ambitious plans for next year, both for EdExec LIVE and for Education Executive magazine. No matter how we grow, our core mission will remain the same: to support, celebrate and champion SBLs in everything we do.”

As EdExec LIVE continues to grow, the focus remains firmly on delivering events that are relevant and valuable for the SBL community. Ready to invest in your CPD and be part of the next exciting chapter? Join us this autumn at EdExec LIVE!