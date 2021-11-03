Seven habits that will help you to change your life

We share the little life hacks that help us feel our best every day

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that orginally appeared on Happiful

What’s the secret to a happy life? Okay, we don’t know the answer to that – in fact, we don’t think there is just one thing – but, while there’s no magic formula to achieving a blissful existence, there are daily habits we believe can truly help us feel good in ourselves, and make a positive change in the long-term.

Nail your morning routine

Set your alarm for the same time every day. Get up as soon as it goes off, grab yourself some water, a hoodie, and get outside. Whether you listen to a podcast, music, or simply the birdsong, there’s no better way to start your day than breathing in the fresh air, moving your body, and smiling at fellow walkers.

Stay hydrated

Invest in a decent water bottle and fill it first thing in the morning. Set regular reminders on your ‘phone to take a drink – or even mark timings on the bottle itself. There are so many benefits to staying hydrated, and you really do feel the difference. If you don’t like the taste of water experiment with sliced fruit, mint or cucumber, for added flavour.

Try to laugh every day

Watch your favourite TV show, scroll on TikTok, tell jokes to a colleague. Whatever makes you laugh, allow yourself some time to do it each day. Life is too short to not be smiling.

Talk to friends

Life gets busy, but make it a habit to speak to a loved one every day. Whether this is a 30-minute ‘phone call, a voice note, or even a Whatsapp message, take time to ‘just say hi’ and check how they’re doing.

Write down your achievements

At the end of the day make a note of one thing you’re proud of, and one thing you’re grateful for; it could be work-related, or something as simple as finally booking that appointment. Writing these things down can help to keep us grounded, and also remind us of how much we’re achieving, even on the days when it feels like the opposite.

Do something for you

We spend a lot of our time doing things for others, or because we have to, so spend at least one hour every day doing something for yourself – reading a book, going to the gym, taking yourself out for a coffee. This will take some getting used to but, by putting yourself and your needs first, you’re actually in a better position to help others when they need it.

Sleep, sleep, sleep

You can’t nail your morning routine without a decent night’s sleep. You know how much you need to feel your best, but seven to eight hours is recommended. Make your bedroom a sanctuary; dull lighting, cool temperatures and, perhaps, even a lavender sleep spray for ultimate cosy vibes. Switch off devices an hour before bedtime and settle in.