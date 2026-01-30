Shaping AI for Young Minds: The Role of Schools and Trust

As students navigate a digital world dominated by AI, schools and trusts have a critical role in ensuring these tools support wellbeing rather than creating new risks

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Psychology Today

We are witnessing the fastest technological acceleration in human history. Teens are turning to AI tools for homework, creative projects, personal support and social connection, while younger children are navigating algorithmic systems long before they can fully understand the risks involved. Meanwhile, adults – parents, educators and school leaders – are working to understand tools we didn’t grow up with but now need to guide students through responsibly.

Concerns around the balance between innovation and responsibility highlight the need for a new kind of conversation about AI in schools and trusts, one that prioritises ethical, human-centred research and trauma-informed approaches.

When AI Becomes a Space for Vulnerable Questions

When a student asks, “How do I know if my friend is manipulating me?” or confides, “My parents are fighting a lot. What should I do?”, these moments should be opportunities for growth and emotional support. Yet most AI systems were never designed with youth in mind. They do not recognise trauma responses, guide emotional boundaries, or respond differently to a 12-year-old versus a 17-year-old. Most are not built with principles grounded in developmental psychology, restorative practices, or consent, even as students turn to them with deeply personal questions.

Young people do not want a more restrictive digital world; they want one that is safer, where curiosity is not punished, emotional boundaries are respected, and they are not nudged toward harmful content when vulnerable. The challenge is that, for the most part, there is no AI designed specifically with the developing mind in mind. This means students are navigating tools that can misinterpret, mislead, or even exploit their vulnerabilities.

The best way schools can start to bridge this gap is by developing programs that teach students how to identify unsafe interactions, recognise manipulative content and understand privacy and personal boundaries. Staff and students should also be educated about predatory individuals who could exploit vulnerabilities online, including those who might attempt to mislead or manipulate students through AI promotion, helping young people distinguish safe guidance from potentially harmful advice.

Integrating Responsible AI Use into the Curriculum

Emerging platforms are beginning to include age-appropriate design, guidance for emotional situations, and moderation to reduce exposure to harmful content, but these systems are still limited. Schools can play a vital role not only in selecting and piloting safer tools but also in shaping the broader landscape of AI safety for young people. Moving forward, discussions about responsible AI use should be integrated into the curriculum to help students critically evaluate the advice and responses they receive from digital tools.

Not only this, but school and trusts can join or form working groups, contribute to consultations, or provide feedback on draft policies and guidelines issued by governments or professional associations. Even small steps, such as submitting case studies, writing letters of support for age-appropriate AI design, or engaging with industry-led ethical review boards, can help shape the policies that govern the AI students interact with.

AI as a Bridge, Not a Replacement

There will always be times when a student does not feel ready to share something with a parent, a teacher is unavailable, or a mentor is unaware of what is happening behind the screen. In these moments, AI can act as a bridge, offering normalisation of difficult emotions, strategies to stay safe, encouragement to connect in real life and help articulating needs.

When a student asks, “I feel anxious about schoolwork, what can I do?”, AI tools should offer general coping strategies or self-regulation techniques. They should guide students toward next steps, such as speaking with a trusted teacher or a helpline if they are unsure where to turn. AI should also further support educational and developmental questions, helping students reflect on issues like friendships, boundaries, or personal challenges in a safe, non-judgmental way. However, AI should never replace human support. Schools and trusts must be at the centre of conversations about AI, advocating for systems that direct students back to trusted adults within the school and home community.

By doing so, they can help create a digital environment where support is accessible, human, and appropriate – enabling students to navigate technology safely while staying connected to the people who can best support their wellbeing and development.