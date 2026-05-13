Should Bleed Kits Become Mandatory?

Rising concerns about knife crime in the UK, including incidents involving young people, are prompting renewed calls for life-saving equipment to be introduced in schools

CREDIT: This piece has been written using information from this article by The BBC

Knife crime remains a significant issue across the UK, with police-recorded offences involving a knife or sharp instrument reaching over 50,000 incidents annually in England and Wales in recent years. Alarmingly, young people are increasingly affected.

There have also been increasing reports of children bringing knives into school settings, raising concerns among educators, parents and policymakers about safety on school premises. While such incidents remain relatively rare compared to overall school populations, their severity has intensified the debate around prevention and emergency preparedness.

What Are Bleed Kits and How Do They Work?

Bleed kits are emergency medical packs designed to control severe bleeding following incidents such as stabbings or serious injuries. Typically costing around £80, they are increasingly being installed in public spaces, including high streets and transport hubs.

The kits contain specialist equipment such as a tourniquet to restrict blood flow, haemostatic (specially coated) gauze to promote clotting and compression bandages to apply sustained pressure to wounds. Additional items, such as trauma scissors, allow responders to quickly remove clothing and access injuries.

Their purpose is simple but critical: to “buy time” by slowing or stopping blood loss until paramedics arrive. In cases of severe bleeding, rapid intervention within the first few minutes can significantly improve survival outcomes.

Do You Need Training to Use Them?

While bleed kits are designed to be used by members of the public in emergencies, some basic awareness can make a significant difference. The equipment is generally intuitive, and many kits include clear instructions. However, training in first aid or “stop the bleed” techniques can increase confidence and effectiveness when responding under pressure.

Campaigners often emphasise that even without formal training, acting is better than doing nothing in a life-threatening situation. Schools introducing bleed kits may also choose to provide staff with basic guidance to ensure preparedness.

Calls for Mandatory Kits in Schools

There are growing calls for bleed kits to be made mandatory in secondary schools. Campaigners argue that, given the rise in knife-related incidents, having immediate access to life-saving equipment is a necessary precaution. Labour MP, Pam Cox has raised the issue in the House of Commons, highlighting the need for wider discussion. She has indicated that the proposal for mandatory bleed kits in schools could be considered for debate.

A Preventative and Practical Measure

While the presence of bleed kits does not address the root causes of knife crime, supporters argue they are a practical step that could save lives in emergencies. As schools continue to navigate safety concerns, the conversation is shifting.

At the same time, there is a need to approach this issue with balance. Ensuring preparedness must go hand in hand with proportionate responses that do not create unnecessary alarm among staff, students, or parents. Ultimately, the focus should remain on creating safe, supportive school environments, where practical safeguards are in place, but without losing sight of the broader context or fuelling anxiety.