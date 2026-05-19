Simple Ways To Support Your Gut Health (That Actually Work)

Gut health does not have to be complicated. From eating more variety to managing stress, a few everyday habits can make a real difference to digestion and overall wellbeing

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in SELF

Gut health has quickly become one of the biggest wellness talking points. From supplements to fermented drinks, it can feel like there is always something new promising to “fix” digestion. And the interest is not slowing down. A 2024 survey by McKinsey found that more than half of consumers across the UK, US and China plan to prioritise their gut health even more in the coming years.

The growing attention is not without reason. Research increasingly shows that the gut plays a role far beyond digestion, influencing everything from immune function to mood. While that might sound complex, the basics of supporting gut health are surprisingly straightforward.

Mix Up Your Fruit and Vegetables

Variety matters more than perfection. Eating a wide range of plant-based foods helps support a more diverse gut microbiome, which is linked to better overall health.

Different plants contain different types of fibre, and each type feeds different strains of bacteria in the gut. The more variety included in meals, the more opportunity there is for beneficial bacteria to thrive. This could be as simple as rotating vegetables each week or adding an extra type of fruit to breakfast.

Make Fibre A Priority

Fibre plays a central role in keeping digestion running smoothly. Found in foods like whole grains, beans, nuts, fruits and vegetables, it helps move waste through the digestive system.

Many people fall short of recommended fibre levels, so gradually increasing intake can make a noticeable difference.

Stay Consistently Hydrated

Water is essential for digestion. It helps soften stool and keeps things moving through the gut more easily. Rather than aiming for a strict daily target, it can be more helpful to sip regularly throughout the day.

Hydration may also play a role in managing acid reflux. Fluids support saliva production, which helps protect and clear the oesophagus. Without enough hydration, this natural defence can be less effective, potentially making symptoms more noticeable.

Move Your Body Regularly

Exercise does more than support muscles and fitness. Physical activity also encourages the digestive system to keep things moving, helping food and waste pass through more efficiently.

There is also evidence that regular movement can positively influence gut bacteria. Moderate aerobic activity appears particularly beneficial, but it does not need to be intense. Even shorter sessions a few times a week can contribute to a healthier gut environment.

Keep Stress in Check

The gut and brain are closely connected, constantly sending signals back and forth. When stress levels rise, that communication can become disrupted, often affecting appetite and digestion.

Chronic stress may also impact the balance of bacteria in the gut and weaken its protective lining. Finding ways to manage stress, whether through rest, movement or simple daily breaks, can support both mental wellbeing and digestive health.

Gut health does not require complicated routines or expensive products. In most cases, it comes down to a handful of consistent habits. Eating a varied diet, staying hydrated, moving regularly and managing stress can all work together to support a healthier, more balanced system over time.