Simplifying Complex Contracts

Procuring services for schools, especially complex contracts like cleaning and catering, can be challenging. Schools often struggle to balance speed, compliance and efficiency while securing value for money. Procurement is typically slow and complex because each requirement must be run as a standalone process, with fixed timescales, extensive documentation, repeated supplier evaluation and careful management of TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings, Protection of Employment). A Dynamic Purchasing System simplifies this by using pre-qualified suppliers and flexible mini-competitions, significantly reducing delay and administrative burden for schools.

Dynamic Purchasing Systems (DPS) provide a flexible, streamlined solution. Unlike traditional frameworks with fixed suppliers, a DPS is open throughout its duration, allowing new suppliers to join at any time. This encourages ongoing competition and innovation while ensuring all suppliers meet pre-qualified standards. Schools can filter suppliers by location, accessing local providers who understand their needs and can offer timely, cost-effective solutions.

Timesaving and Flexibility

One of the most significant advantages of a DPS is speed. Traditional procurement for complex services can take months, but a DPS can deliver solutions in a shorter time as most of the due diligence is already done. This is particularly valuable for schools and trusts managing multiple sites, helping them meet deadlines without compromising compliance or quality.

The DPS also increases competition by allowing pre-qualified suppliers to bid for contracts. This adaptability ensures schools can access a wide range of suppliers offering diverse solutions, all while maintaining fairness and transparency.

For example, a large multi-academy trust in the Midlands used Education Buying’s Cleaning DPS to reduce their procurement time by over 50%, speeding up contract awards while ensuring full regulatory compliance.

Streamlined Procurement

A DPS simplifies the administrative burden of procurement. Pre-qualified suppliers eliminate the need for lengthy pre-qualification questionnaires (PQQs).

Education Buying’s DPSs allow schools to manage tenders efficiently, from drafting documents to evaluating bids, while maintaining compliance. Schools benefit from a coordinated process, freeing up staff to focus on education rather than complex procurement tasks.

Ensuring Compliance

Compliance with public procurement regulations is critical. UK schools must adhere to the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 and the Procurement Act 2023. DPSs ensure all stages are compliant, from transparency and competition to fairness in awarding contracts. This is essential for complex contracts like cleaning and catering, where multiple suppliers and legal scrutiny are involved.

Planning for TUPE and Smooth Transitions

Starting early is vital for a smooth transition, particularly when TUPE applies. Schools must manage the transfer of staff from one supplier to another carefully to avoid legal or operational issues. Education Buying recommends allowing at least nine months for planning and implementing new contracts, ensuring each stage, from tender to handover, is well-managed and compliant.

A Nine-Month Procurement Roadmap

Education Buying suggests a structured timeline:

Months 1–2: Assess needs, set budget, plan contract and consider TUPE implications.

Assess needs, set budget, plan contract and consider TUPE implications. Months 3–4: Draft specifications and tender documents; onboard suppliers onto the DPS.

Draft specifications and tender documents; onboard suppliers onto the DPS. Months 5–6: Issue the tender via DPS and evaluate bids.

Issue the tender via DPS and evaluate bids. Month 7: Award the contract, ensuring legal and TUPE compliance.

Award the contract, ensuring legal and TUPE compliance. Months 8–9: Implement the contract, manage handover and establish performance benchmarks.

A DPS is a powerful procurement solution for schools managing complex contracts like cleaning and catering. It provides a fast, compliant, and competitive procurement process while saving time and resources. By starting early and following a structured approach, schools can ensure smooth transitions, particularly when TUPE applies.

Education Buying not only provides access to Cleaning and Catering DPSs but also offers end-to-end support, including tender management. This allows schools to focus on their primary mission, delivering outstanding education, while navigating procurement challenges efficiently and confidently.

