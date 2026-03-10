Sleepmaxxing: The Art of Getting Better Rest Without Stress

Struggling to get a good night’s sleep? Sleepmaxxing offers practical tips for improving rest, from morning sunlight to bedtime rituals, without pressure or perfection

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Happiful

Sleepmaxxing – a social media-fuelled trend – promises hacks to help you get the best possible night’s rest. With so many struggling to drift off, it’s easy to see why it’s gone viral. Sleepmaxxing is all about making small adjustments to improve both the quality and consistency of sleep. While the pursuit of better rest isn’t new, the modern version bundles multiple tips and routines into one “ultimate” sleep plan.

What Social Media Says

Most of the advice floating around online starts with your morning routine. Getting outside in natural sunlight can help regulate melatonin, the hormone responsible for signalling when it’s time to sleep. Avoiding daytime naps and resisting the snooze button are also commonly recommended. Even small habits, like a brisk walk before breakfast or a few minutes stretching in the garden, can make a difference.

Evening routines are equally emphasised. Suggestions include skipping alcohol, caffeine and heavy meals, eating melatonin-rich foods such as kiwis, or even trying a “sleepy mocktail” made with cherry juice and magnesium powder. Creating a calming pre-bed ritual, whether that’s dimming the lights, reading a book, or listening to a soothing podcast, helps signal to the body that it’s time to wind down.

What Science Says

Research backs up some of these tips. Quality sleep supports both cognitive function and heart health. Studies have found that daylight exposure, particularly in the morning, can improve mood, reduce fatigue, and enhance sleep quality. A 2021 study in the Journal of Affective Disorders found mood and tiredness improved with more daylight, and a 2025 study in BMC Public Health highlighted the same benefits of morning sunlight.

5 Easy Sleep Hacks

Get outside, even briefly, to soak up daylight and reset your internal clock. Reduce blue light exposure by charging devices outside the bedroom or reading a book. Keep your bedroom quiet, dark, and cool – around 18°C works best. Listen to a guided visualisation on an app to calm the mind. Repeat a simple bedtime affirmation like “Sleep finds me easily” or “I am relaxing into stillness.”

Watch Out For Downsides

The basics – cutting stimulants, sticking to a bedtime routine, and sleeping in a cool, dark room – are all solid. But trying to follow every sleepmaxxing hack perfectly can be counterproductive. Stressing over getting the “ideal” sleep can cause orthosomnia, where worrying about sleep actually makes it harder to rest.

Finding Balance

The trick is to let go of perfection. Trying a few tips that fit your routine is often enough. Some nights will be better than others, and that’s okay. Experimenting with sleepmaxxing in a relaxed way – without pressure – may be the best path to genuinely restful nights. After all, even the most disciplined sleepers occasionally have off nights, and that’s perfectly normal.