Smarter Recruitment Advertising: Reaching the Right Candidates

How can schools and trusts attract the right staff while managing recruitment budgets more effectively?

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in On Rec

In recent years, recruitment advertising has moved away from broad exposure towards targeted placement, ensuring job adverts are seen by candidates who are more likely to be a good fit for the role and the school environment.

Targeted Job Advertising Over Broad Reach

Recruitment advertising is now shaped by audience matching rather than volume alone. By tailoring where and when jobs are promoted, schools can reduce unqualified applications and focus on candidates who meet the role and school or trust requirements. This approach improves efficiency and ensures that advertising spend supports practical hiring outcomes rather than general visibility.

Choosing the Right Channels for Job Ads

Where a role is advertised directly influences both the number and quality of applications received. Advertising across too many platforms without measuring performance can quickly drain budgets with little insight into results. School business managers can benefit from reviewing which job boards, education networks and online platforms consistently attract strong candidates and prioritising spend accordingly.

Calls to Action That Support Applications

Calls to action encourage potential applicants to take the next step. Simple, direct wording often works best, particularly for roles where schools need to recruit quickly. Senior or specialist positions may require more considered messaging. Aligning the tone of the call to action with the nature of the role helps maintain application flow without overwhelming candidates.

Using Social Media for Recruitment Advertising

Social media platforms play a growing role in school recruitment by placing job ads where candidates already spend time. Their value lies in advanced targeting options, allowing employers to reach specific audiences based on location, experience and professional interests which can be especially helpful for hard-to-fill roles.

The Role of Programmatic Advertising in Hiring

Programmatic recruitment advertising introduces automation into job ad placement. These systems monitor performance data and redirect adverts toward channels delivering better results. This approach helps reduce wasted spend and is particularly useful for organisations recruiting across multiple locations or roles, working alongside more traditional advertising methods. While not suitable for every vacancy, it can be effective for trusts recruiting across multiple sites.

Improving Results Through Ongoing Review

Small adjustments to headlines, job descriptions or advertising channels can produce noticeable improvements. Regular testing allows SBMs to identify what works and refine their approach over time. Recruitment advertising performs best when treated as an evolving process rather than a fixed campaign. Smarter recruitment advertising is built on review, testing and targeted placement. By focusing on relevance, performance data and practical adjustments, schools can improve hiring outcomes while making better use of time and budget.