Smarter School Leadership: The Best of Justin Smith

On Raising Funds for Schools

“Naturally, the ambition when a school launches a campaign is to raise hard cash to pay for the project. But other forms of support may also provide benefits. Reaching out to skilled local people with a passion for helping a neighbourhood school can bring positive, and perhaps unexpected, outcomes. While many trusts will expect some contribution from the school towards a funding application, this need not necessarily refer to cash. Some grant bodies actually put a value on the volunteers involved – and this can be used to help offset any cash contribution you may have to make.”

On Good Communication

“There’s nothing worse than mixed messages. Schools need to make sure everyone understands what’s being said and the reasons behind the decisions that are made.

Having a consistent approach is key – you don’t want different stakeholder groups (staff, pupils, parents) distributing (or believing) conflicting information. Most schools use a mix of emails, newsletters and social media to get their messages across. When everyone’s singing from the same hymn sheet, things run much more smoothly.”

On the Importance of Organisational Culture

“A strong school culture is built on trust. When staff trust leadership and their colleagues, communication flourishes. Without trust, miscommunication and disengagement become prevalent.

Key elements that foster trust in schools include:

Consistency: Leaders and staff should align their actions with the school’s values.

Transparency: Open discussions about decisions, policies and changes create a sense of security.

Recognition: Acknowledging staff contributions strengthens commitment and morale.

When trust is established, educators are more committed to the school’s vision, feel a greater sense of belonging and are more likely to collaborate effectively.”

