Smarter Ways Leaders Can Recharge

Free time shouldn’t leave you feeling flat. With a more intentional approach, leaders can turn downtime into a powerful source of energy, focus and better performance at work

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Monday 8AM

How you use your time outside of work has a direct impact on how you show up as a leader. Yet for many professionals, evenings and weekends pass in a blur of scrolling, background TV and the occasional work message. After a demanding week, it is natural to reach for whatever feels easy.

The problem is that “easy” rarely leaves you feeling restored. Instead of recharging, you can end up feeling flat, as though your free time has slipped by without much benefit. The issue is not a lack of downtime, but how it is being used.

With a more deliberate approach, leisure can become a real source of energy, focus and creativity rather than something that simply fills space.

Choose What Actually Interests You

Start with what genuinely holds your attention. Not what seems productive or popular, but what you enjoy for its own sake.

Whether it is photography, cooking, running or something more niche, the key is authenticity. When you are genuinely interested, it is easier to stay engaged and get more out of the time you invest.

Turn Activities into Experiences

Hobbies become more rewarding when they create moments that stand out. Instead of defaulting to passive habits, think about how to turn your interests into something more memorable.

This could mean attending an event, setting a personal challenge or planning something you can look forward to. These experiences tend to bring a stronger sense of satisfaction and are more likely to stay with you.

Step Away from Constant Screens

Digital distractions are one of the biggest barriers to meaningful rest. When everything is instantly available, it becomes harder to focus on activities that require more attention.

A simple way to reset is to reduce time spent on low-value screen habits. Creating space away from devices makes it easier to return to activities that are more engaging and ultimately more fulfilling.

Add A Bit of Structure

Leisure does not need to be rigid, but some structure helps. Without it, even enjoyable activities can get pushed aside.

Setting a simple goal can help maintain momentum. It might be completing a project, improving a skill or committing to a regular routine. The aim is not pressure, but consistency.

Make Time Off More Memorable

When it comes to longer breaks, a small amount of planning can improve the experience. People tend to remember key moments and how things end.

Planning one or two highlights during a trip, especially towards the end, can shape how the entire experience is remembered and extend its positive impact.

Balance Intentional and Effortless Time

Not all free time needs to be planned. There is still value in doing very little.

The goal is balance. Spend some time intentionally, but leave space for rest without structure. This combination helps you recharge without turning downtime into another obligation.

Keep It Enjoyable

If a hobby starts to feel like work, it is worth adjusting your approach. Leisure should feel energising, not demanding.

Scaling back expectations or changing direction can help restore enjoyment. Used well, your time off can do more than help you recover. It can improve your focus, support better thinking and ultimately strengthen how you lead.