Spend Analysis as a Tool for Identifying Inequity

In his latest article, Russell Dalton explains how spend analysis can uncover unintended inequities in how budgets and resources are distributed

With constrained budgets and rising accountability, school and trust business managers are increasingly expected not only to balance the books, but also to demonstrate that resources are allocated fairly and effectively.

One powerful and often underused tool in meeting this challenge is spend analysis. When applied thoughtfully, spend analysis can reveal unintended inequities in budgeting and resource allocation across schools, phases, or pupil groups, enabling more equitable, evidence-based financial decision-making.

Understanding Spend Analysis in an Education Context

Spend analysis involves systematically reviewing expenditure data to understand where money is being spent, on what, and for whom. In schools and MATs, this typically includes staffing costs, curriculum resources, SEND provision, premises, ICT, professional development and contracted services.

Traditionally, spend analysis has been used to identify efficiencies or cost-saving opportunities. However, its value goes beyond financial control. When expenditure is analysed alongside pupil demographics, attainment data and school context, it becomes a powerful lens for examining equity, whether resources are aligned with need and strategic priorities, or whether historical patterns have unintentionally created disparities.

How Inequities Can Arise

Inequities in school spending are rarely deliberate. More often, they develop over time due to legacy decisions, inconsistent funding methodologies, or reactive responses to short-term pressures. For example:

One school may receive higher per-pupil staffing investment because of historic class size decisions.

SEND support may vary significantly between schools due to differences in local practice rather than pupil need.

Curriculum or enrichment budgets may be disproportionately allocated to certain phases or subjects.

MAT schools serving similar cohorts may experience markedly different levels of central trust support.

Without structured analysis, these disparities can remain hidden, particularly in larger trusts where decision-making is decentralised or where data is viewed in silos.

Using Spend Analysis to Spot Disparities

School and trust business managers are uniquely positioned to use spend analysis to identify these issues. Key approaches include:

Per-Pupil and Per-Need Comparisons

Analysing spend on a per-pupil basis allows for meaningful comparison between schools of different sizes. Going further, adjusting spend by indicators such as deprivation, SEND, or EAL can highlight whether funding is aligned with levels of need. Significant variation may prompt important questions about consistency and fairness.

Staffing Cost Analysis

Staffing is the largest area of expenditure in most schools. Comparing teaching and support staff costs by phase, role, or school can reveal imbalances that may affect educational equity. For example, are schools with higher levels of need benefiting from greater staffing investment, or is the opposite true?

Curriculum and Resource Allocation

Spend analysis can highlight whether certain subjects, key stages, or schools consistently receive more investment than others. This is particularly relevant in trusts seeking to ensure a broad and balanced curriculum offer across all schools.

Central vs Local Spend

In MATs, reviewing how central services are funded and which schools benefit most from them can reveal unintended cross-subsidies. Transparent analysis helps ensure that top-slicing and service charges are perceived as fair and evidence-based.

From Data to Fairer Decisions

Identifying inequity is only the first step. The real value of spend analysis lies in how it informs future decisions. Evidence from expenditure reviews can support:

More equitable funding formulas that reflect pupil need rather than historical precedent.

Targeted investment in schools or cohorts that are under-resourced relative to their challenges.

Clearer justification for difficult decisions, such as reallocating budgets or standardising provision.

Stronger conversations between finance teams, education teams, and governing bodies, grounded in shared data.

Importantly, spend analysis supports transparency. When leaders can clearly explain how and why resources are allocated, trust is strengthened among headteachers, governors, and other stakeholders.

Practical Considerations for Business Managers

To be effective, spend analysis does not need to be overly complex. Practical steps include:

Ensuring consistent coding of expenditure across schools to enable reliable comparison.

Combining financial data with contextual and educational data, rather than viewing budgets in isolation.

Presenting findings visually, using charts or dashboards, to make patterns and disparities easier to interpret.

Embedding spend analysis into regular budget-setting and review cycles, rather than treating it as a one-off exercise.

Equally important is the way findings are communicated. Framing spend analysis as a tool for improvement and fairness, rather than criticism, encourages constructive engagement and shared ownership of outcomes.

Conclusion

Spend analysis is far more than a technical finance exercise. For school and trust business managers, it is a strategic tool that can shine a light on unintended inequities, challenge assumptions and support fairer use of limited resources. By systematically reviewing how money is spent and aligning it with pupil need and educational priorities, schools and trusts can move towards more transparent, consistent and equitable financial decision-making. In doing so, spend analysis helps ensure that every pound works as hard as possible for every pupil, regardless of which school they attend.