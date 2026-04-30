Spotting the Trends: A Smarter Approach to Accident Reporting

It’s time to put your detective hat on! Conny Brandt shares her approach to investigating school accidents, spotting trends, and strengthening health and safety culture

Accidents in schools are a common occurrence – fortunately, the majority are not serious. However, with any accident, it is worth looking into what happened and why. If you are a SBP with responsibility for Health & Safety, this may well fall to you!

Spotting the Trends

At my school, we have an electronic system for recording and reporting accidents, which I would highly recommend. It is much easier to keep an eye on what is going on, and spot any trends, with an electronic system.

Whenever a new accident is reported, I have a quick initial look at it to determine what level of follow up will be required:

Is this a serious accident? Hopefully, if it is, it will already have been reported to you directly! Do any actions need to be taken immediately to ensure the safety of others? Will it require further reporting e.g. RIDDOR? I try to speak to staff about these accidents as soon as possible.

If there is no immediate action required, I will flag it for follow-up – I keep a list of these and usually make time once a week to try and catch up with staff about any accidents that occurred.

When speaking to staff, I try to find out:

Is everyone who was involved in this okay?

Is there anything more to the accident than what was recorded? Sometimes there are additional details that staff may not have written down, but that highlight how and why the accident occurred in the first place.

Prevention is Better than Cure

I always try to follow up on every accident report, even for minor incidents such as a pupil falling in the playground. In many cases, there is nothing further to note and no actions necessary, and I can close the form down. But even when an accident looks very insignificant on paper, asking staff about it may reveal actions that can be taken to prevent them happening again (and a further accident could potentially be more serious). The main question in my mind is always: Could this have been prevented? Can we reduce the risk of it happening again?

If the accident warrants further investigation, I try to find out more detailed information. I ask them to talk me through what happened, show me the location etc. Often, things make a lot more sense when you look at them first hand! Sometimes, I take photos of the location to attach to the accident record, to illustrate an event or a concern.

If the accident involved a number of people, do they agree on what happened? You may get different accounts from speaking to various individuals. Also note the language that staff use; the same incident can come across very differently, depending on how it is described.

Assess and Review

When looking into causes, I try to look for underlying practices that led to the incident. For example, if someone tripped over a box that had been left in the corridor, removing the box takes care of the immediate risk. However, why was the box left there in the first place? Do we need to review our systems for storing and moving items?

For the vast majority of accidents, I add a note to the accident form, recording

who I spoke to and when.

a brief overview of their comments.

any observations I made.

what actions can or need to be taken to reduce future risk.

For serious accidents, e.g. ones that require external medical attention such as a visit to A&E, I conduct a more thorough investigation, and note my findings on a specific accident investigation form, which includes witness statements, underlying causes, immediate and planned actions etc.

Taking Your Time is Worthwhile

Following up on every accident can be time consuming but it often doesn’t take long. As a general rule, the more serious – or potentially serious! – the accident was, the more I look into how it happened and how we can prevent it in the future.

Once you have determined the cause, and what actions can be taken to prevent a re-occurrence, make sure that you share it with the relevant staff! Where actions include a change to systems or procedures, you will ideally want to follow this up later, to ensure that the changes are actually happening.

Investigating accidents helps you to be compliant and prevent further (potentially more serious) incidents. It also demonstrates to your staff that you take Health & Safety seriously, and that you actively care about and look after the health of your school community. It encourages staff to record accidents, including near misses, as they can see follow-up actions being taken. While it does take some time, I find it’s a worthwhile investment!