Staying in Control When the Rules Keep Changing

For school business leaders, few things are more frustrating than spending months perfecting a budget, only to have it thrown off course by an unexpected policy change

It’s every SBL’s worst nightmare – or at the very least, it ranks high on the list of things you hope never happen. Picture the scene: You’ve spent weeks, maybe months, building a solid financial plan. You’ve got everything budgeted. Every figure has been checked, every allocation carefully prioritised, and there’s a contingency fund tucked away for those inevitable unexpected costs. The spreadsheets balance, the income streams are accounted for, and every pound has a purpose. You’ve dotted every “i,” crossed every “t,” and navigated the usual bumps in the financial road with the skill and precision of a numbers ninja.

And then it happens. Out of nowhere, a policy change is announced. Perhaps it’s a government decision at the national level that shifts funding allocations, or a local authority initiative that impacts service provision. It might be the sudden delay or worse, defunding of a project you’ve already committed resources to. Maybe it’s a new funding reform that completely reshapes the landscape of your budget planning. Whatever form it takes, the effect is the same: the goalposts have moved, and you’re left reworking months of careful planning.

Even the most vigilant SBLs can be taken by surprise – and while experience and resilience help, no amount of planning can completely shield you from the impact of decisions made outside the school gates. The important thing is to regroup quickly and move into action – after allowing yourself a well-earned vent and a restorative cup of tea, of course!

Now, Soon and Later

When change strikes, the first step is to break it down: what needs action now, what can wait until soon, and what sits firmly in the later category. Are there immediate adjustments required to keep the school running day to day, or is the policy shift something that bites harder in the next financial year? Can certain costs or commitments be phased in gradually rather than absorbed all at once? By separating the urgent from the important, you’ll get a clearer picture of the immediate risks and create space to plan calmly for the longer-term implications.

Must-Haves, Nice-to-Haves, and Don’t-Needs

Every school budget has its non-negotiables – the must-haves that keep teaching and learning effective and safe. Beyond that are the nice-to-haves: valuable, but not essential if sacrifices must be made. And finally, the don’t-needs: items or activities that, while good in theory, can be paused or cut without major impact. When the financial rug is pulled, this hierarchy helps you find wiggle room. Asking tough questions like “Does this directly benefit students?” or “Could this wait six months?” can reveal savings and redirect resources without undermining the school’s core mission.

Understanding the Ripple Effect

No policy change happens in isolation. A shift in funding or resourcing often creates ripple effects across other areas of school life. For example, a new staffing policy could impact training budgets, while a cut in capital funding might delay building projects that in turn affect site maintenance costs. One change may also trigger another at regional or national level, meaning today’s adjustment could evolve into tomorrow’s bigger challenge. That’s why it’s vital to think beyond the immediate impact and consider the knock-on effects, so you’re not caught off guard twice. The simplest way to do this is to use an “if this, then that” method of scenario planning. Start by asking: If this change happens, then what will it mean for our other commitments? For example:

If funding for classroom assistants is reduced, then we may need to adjust timetables or increase teacher workload.

funding for classroom assistants is reduced, we may need to adjust timetables or increase teacher workload. If building maintenance projects are delayed, then costs may rise later due to further deterioration.

building maintenance projects are delayed, costs may rise later due to further deterioration. If utility costs spike, then energy-saving measures need to move from “nice-to-have” to “must-have.”

When the goalposts shift, the best response is to reset your aim. Policy changes and funding surprises will always test your patience – particularly after the effort of building a solid financial plan – but as an SBL, challenges are nothing new. What matters is meeting them head-on and making sure that, no matter how the game changes, you remain firmly in control of your next move.