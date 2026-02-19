Step Away from the Desk: Your Lunch Break Needs You!

It doesn’t matter how many times you’re told it’s OK to stop, you still feel guilty about taking lunch. But it’s time to stop getting crumbs in the keyboard and give yourself the break you need

Healthy eating is one of those things we tend to talk about far more than we actually put into practice. Either that, or we manage a good run for a few days and then fall straight off the wagon the moment the biscuit tin appears in the office. In the post–New Year slump especially, it’s all too easy to reach for something sweet and hope it’ll keep you going. You know it’s not the best choice, but tiredness, stress and a never-ending workload tend to make even the most iron-clad willpower vanish pretty quickly.

If this sounds familiar, and you’re keen to bring in some healthier lunchtime habits that actually stick, there are a few simple things you can do. All of which add up to you and your team facing the afternoon feeling a bit more rested, relaxed and ready to face the afternoon!

Eliminate Distractions (as Much as Humanly Possible)

We know – easier said than done in a school! But it’s hard to enjoy a proper, healthy lunch when you’re listening out for footsteps, names being called, or someone hovering by the door. If you can, put break spaces a little further away from the main office so staff aren’t still hearing the same conversation they just walked out of. Encourage five minutes of silence, phones on do-not-disturb, or even noise-cancelling headphones. Anything that creates enough distance for lunch to actually feel like a break rather than a slightly relocated meeting.

The Right Food: Setting the Example

Sure, it’s tempting to grab a quick chocolate bar or stick with the emergency “soup in a mug,” but that’s not enough to keep your head, mind or body going through a full school day. Think about what you’d say to a colleague who tried to survive on sugar and caffeine alone, chances are, you’d step in. The same rule applies to you. Leading by example doesn’t mean giving up treats or banning lattes. It simply means showing your team that it’s perfectly OK to sit down, eat something proper and take the full break you’re entitled to. A sandwich eaten at a table, not over a keyboard, can make all the difference.

Understanding Your Body’s “Warning Lights”

Most people know the feeling of the afternoon slump – around 3pm, everything suddenly feels heavier and slower. Chances are it’s your body reacting to rushed lunches and sugar highs that wear off too quickly. When lunch is too light or too sweet, you’ll feel the crash sharply and often sooner than you expect. Being aware of how your body works helps you plan better. If you know you usually dip mid-afternoon, a lunch with steady energy release will keep you going without the boom-and-bust cycle. Encouraging staff to work with their natural rhythms, instead of trying to push through with sugary pick-me-ups, can stop the constant highs and lows and keep everyone feeling steadier throughout the day.

You work hard throughout the day. You don’t just need a break, you’ve earned it. Your team needs to see that too, and this is where your leadership genuinely matters. Through your own routine, you show that taking a proper break is part of doing the job well. If you never step away from your desk, your staff won’t feel able to either. But if you make space for a real lunch, they’re far more likely to do the same. It’s time to ditch the guilt, take the break you’re entitled to and set healthier habits for everyone around you.