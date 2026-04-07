Still Fresh: Capital Works: How to Expect the Unexpected

Large-scale estate projects, such as expansions or new building installations can be exciting milestones, but they also come with a reputation: long, complex and sometimes frighteningly expensive. And just when you think everything’s under control… surprise! In come the unexpected costs, sneaking up like weeds through freshly laid turf. In this article, we explore the challenges that can appear during capital works and share smart, practical ways school business leaders can get ahead of them

Read the full article HERE

This article featured in the Autumn Term 2025 issue of Education Executive magazine

Subscribe now to receive your own copy of the magazine, and to keep up-to-date with the latest in school business management and leadership.

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, or connect with us on LinkedIn!