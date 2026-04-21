Still Fresh: Charting a New Course

As school business leaders, we know change is a constant. Whether it’s a new curriculum, a shift in funding, or the implementation of new technology, our role often puts us at the helm of significant transitions. But how do we move beyond simply reacting to change and instead, proactively chart a course for successful, sustainable transformation?

Read the full article HERE

This article featured in the Autumn Term 2025 issue of Education Executive magazine

Subscribe now to receive your own copy of the magazine, and to keep up-to-date with the latest in school business management and leadership.

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, or connect with us on LinkedIn!