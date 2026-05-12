Strategic Estates Management for Schools and Trusts

MAC has worked with over 500 schools and trusts nationally across the state and independent sectors providing strategic estates management advice and professional support on all aspects of estates projects

As a professional building consultancy with offices across the UK and multi-disciplinary expert teams, we support our clients to manage, improve and renew, and build and rebuild their estate – delivering on the DfE Education Estates Strategy’s vision of a decade of national renewal. With office bases across the UK and multi-disciplinary expert teams, we aim to support our clients to manage their estate in line with the ‘Good Estate Management’ principles outlined by the DfE.

Our services include:

Condition Surveys and Estate Surveys

Capital Funding

Feasibility, Design and Project Management

Health, Safety and Compliance

Decarbonisation and Energy Efficiency

Our team has an excellent understanding of the unique demands of working with schools and trusts and we are committed to securing the best possible outcomes for children and young people through delivering safe, sustainable, suitable and sufficiently sized learning environments.

Condition Surveys and Estate Surveys

Regular condition surveys help assess the physical state and level of deterioration of your buildings and site, enabling you to plan appropriate maintenance strategies and accurate capital investment. A comprehensive condition survey is recommended at least every five years to underpin your Estate Strategy and Asset Management Plan while also meeting the DfE School Estate Management Standards (SEMS) which require that you have up-to-date data on your school or college buildings and estate.

Capital Funding

We have extensive experience of supporting schools and trusts in using their estates strategy and condition survey evidence to enable capital funding applications – and in the strategic prioritisation, delivery, reporting and monitoring of funding once secured.

Feasibility, Design and Project Management

We are specialists in the delivery of capital projects for the education sector, ranging from small refurbishments and building component replacements to major extensions and new builds. Our multi-disciplinary teams work from project feasibility and inception through design and procurement stages to overseeing delivery on-site.

Health, Safety and Compliance

We deliver practical and proportionate health and safety solutions that support schools and trusts at every stage of their estate’s projects. From fulfilling CDM and Principal Designer duties to guiding clients through the latest Building Safety Act requirements in addition to providing operational health and safety advice, we tailor our services to meet your specific needs and risk profile.

Decarbonisation and Energy Efficiency

We offer specialist advice to support our school and trust clients in their journey towards decarbonisation, working with specialist partners to offer step-by-step guidance tailored to each client’s specific decarbonisation and energy needs.

This is a sponsored article, brought to you by Mac Consulting

If you need further information, please contact:

Jonathan Jones BSc (Hons), MA, MCIOB

Director, Education Estate Services

T: 07943 049754

E: [email protected]