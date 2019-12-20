Students around the world are speaking up – but are we listening?

Finnish non-profit organisation, HundrED, explores why we should be encouraging our young people, with the support of education, to become leaders

“There is something fundamentally amiss about building and rebuilding an entire system without consulting, at any point, those it is designed to serve” – Alison Cook-Sather.

The voices of young people are enshrined in the the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). Established in 1989, Article 12 of the CRC outlines children’s right to participate in issues relating to their wellbeing and development. All but one nation (the US) has ratified the CRC, which acknowledges children’s right to have an active voice globally and states that governments must, ‘Ensure that a child, who is capable of forming his or her own views, should have the right to express those views freely in all matters affecting that child, and that the views of that child should be given due weight…’

Education impacts nearly all aspects of a child’s life; civil, political, economic, social and cultural. If we consider this, and also consider the positive effect of ownership of education on a young person’s overall attainment, then an increased involvement of children and young people in education decision-making is indispensable.

Engaging with Article 12 in our schools and communities can help foster a positive school culture and greater understanding of young people’s needs and issues, particularly those from marginalised communities. Sufficient research has shown that, when educators prioritise listening to their students’ thoughts and opinions, they develop a mutual learning partnership that impacts learning outcomes positively and also produces well-rounded community members within schools. Often this leads to students becoming more deeply involved with democratic practices and linking their voices to active citizenship, helping to resolve local and wider global issues.

Growing involvement

Through its research over the years, HundrED.org has noticed a growing involvement of young people and students; increasingly, they are taking charge of their education, and using the power of their voices to engage communities, relay action and, often, start their own initiatives to transform education.

Kehkashan Basu, winner of the 2016 International Children’s Peace Prize, started the Green Hope Foundation, a youth organisation working on education for sustainable development, children’s rights and environmental protection to empower young people and help build effective partnerships with all stakeholders of civil society. Now 18-years-old, Kehkashan has worked with over a thousand young people from Canada, USA, UAE , Oman, India, Nepal and other regions. She calls these people ‘eco-warriors’ and, collectively, their aim is to facilitate conversations on sustainability, inter- and intra-generational equality, girls’ and women’s rights and climate justice.

Her internationally acclaimed work on sustainability has resulted in her appointment as the honorary advisor for the NGO committee on sustainable development in New York and she is also a member of KidsRights Youngsters, a global advisory council member of Young Men 4 Gender Equality (USA), a member of World Oceans Day global youth advisory council and EarthEcho international youth leadership council. She is also the youngest member of Canada’s women in renewable energy forum.

Not so far away from Canada, worried by the issues of cultural intolerance and racial discrimination in her high-school, 17-year-old Peyton Klein founded Global Minds Initiative, a for-youth, by-youth organisation in Pittsburgh USA that helps form bonds, support immigrant rights, and build intercultural friendships through an after-school tutoring programme between English-as-a-second-language (ESL) and native English speaking (NES) students. Since its establishment in 2016, Global Minds has launched a chapter model to support students at 22 other schools across the United States and Canada, with new chapters being formed monthly. As a result of the success of this initiative, they hope to scale the idea to ten countries over the next few years.

Growing student agency

In a different corner of the world, students of Green School are using their education to solve real-life problems. In January 2015 the graduating class of Green School conceived the idea of a ‘Bio Bus’ as their legacy service project; in less than a year, Bio Bus evolved from a student-brainstorming project into a social enterprise taking action to solve environmental problems in Bali, Indonesia.

Today, the Green School Bio Bus is the country’s first 100 percent bio-fuelled programme, a beautiful integration of transportation, education and social activism by the young people. The initial student leaders of the project have now graduated from the school but the success of the project has ensured continued interest, with current students taking ownership and continuing to provide weekly workshops for the community and Green School visitors, while consistently reaching out to local schools, universities, NGOs and a wider circle to promote renewable energy.

Despite an increase in student-led movements – like those led by climate activist Greta Thunberg, nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, clean water campaigner Autumn Peltier or gun-control activist Emma Gonzalez – their acts of leadership, and growing student agency, aren’t always welcome. Many leaders view youth leadership with cynicism and, often, fear, despite youth action leading to change – in politics, educational systems, welfare provisions, environmental action, etc. HundrED believes such cynicism often stems from a lack of dialogue, positive examples and informative storytelling around youth leadership and educational change.

Neither Greta, Malala, Autumn or Emma could have managed to grow their voices and impact the world without positive, supportive allies. Young people can and should be considered a truly untapped opportunity and, as educational leaders, we must continue to support students and young people’s abilities and intentions, and become their allies as they create a future that helps them flourish.

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, or connect with us on LinkedIn!