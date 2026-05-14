Succession Planning: Implications for Good Governance

In this concluding instalment of his series on succession planning, Matthew Clements Wheeler reflects on whether your board demonstrates what good governance actually looks like when it comes to executive succession

It’s really very simple; the difference is preparation in advance. By actively engaging in discussions about what sort of leader will be required for the next phase of the organisation’s journey and where that sort of leadership is likely to be found, boards can prepare in advance to smooth the inevitable transition and won’t be wrong-footed if it happens sooner than planned.

Read these descriptions, then ask yourself the questions below:

Good boards

Plan ahead even when the current CEO is high-performing and staying put

Build trust by communicating calmly, clearly and early with staff and stakeholders

Treat succession planning as a governance responsibility and not an operational task

Prepare for both the expected and the unexpected from sabbaticals to sickness, from retirements to resignations

Poor boards

Wait until a resignation letter lands to act

Rely on the current CEO to lead the succession conversation

Avoid the topic entirely, out of fear of unsettling the status quo

Let informal or temporary arrangements drift on without review

Blur the line between strategy and operations in crisis moments

Three questions for your next board meeting:

Do we have a clear picture of the leadership our organisation will need in 3–5 years? Are we actively developing people or just hoping the right candidate will emerge? If our CEO resigned today, do we have a plan?

If not, it’s time to act.