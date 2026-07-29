Summer is here!

It’s time to top up the ice-cube trays, pick up that must-read holiday novel and slip into your flipflops, as we look back on another academic year.

As we head into summer, the Education Executive team is taking a pause to rest, recharge, and make plans for the new school year ahead.

That means we’ll be winding down our website updates and digi-wraps until the start of the new term. But rest assured, behind the scenes, we’ll be busy shaping our editorial strategy, planning the content that will help kick-start your new school year and getting ready for the next phase of our 2026 EdExec LIVE events.

The team will still be available to get in touch with throughout the summer break and we’re always happy to hear from you. If you’d like to get in touch, just drop us an email – and in the meantime, we hope you enjoy some rest and relaxation!