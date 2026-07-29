SIGN IN
Subscribe
Sign up
MAGAZINES
Our Events

Summer is here!

It’s time to top up the ice-cube trays, pick up that must-read holiday novel and slip into your flipflops, as we look back on another academic year.

As we head into summer, the Education Executive team is taking a pause to rest, recharge, and make plans for the new school year ahead.

That means we’ll be winding down our website updates and digi-wraps until the start of the new term. But rest assured, behind the scenes, we’ll be busy shaping our editorial strategy, planning the content that will help kick-start your new school year and getting ready for the next phase of our 2026 EdExec LIVE events.

The team will still be available to get in touch with throughout the summer break and we’re always happy to hear from you. If you’d like to get in touch, just drop us an email – and in the meantime, we hope you enjoy some rest and relaxation!

Evolution and Effectiveness

Leave a Reply

X-twitter Linkedin Envelope

Similar Posts

Exploring Academy Life: Reflections on a Secondment as COO

After stepping into the role of chief operations officer on secondment at...
Top view of many people blocks and cubes with icons.

Brain Wealth Is The New Workplace Currency

Brain wealth is shifting the focus of wellness towards long term cognitive...

Read Again: Structuring Behaviour Management Frameworks

Every school and trust knows the important role of a well-structured behaviour...
Emotional intelligence, balance emotion control feeling between work stressed or sadness and happy lifestyle concept, mindful calm woman using her hand to balance smile and sad face.

Build Real Confidence One Small Habit At A Time

Confidence rarely appears overnight. More often, it’s built through small daily choices...