Summer Reset: Creative Ways to Organise Your Office

With summer just around the corner, now’s the perfect time for a good old-fashioned office reset

Even the most organised SBLs – the ones with perfectly labelled files and dust-free shelves – need a refresh every now and again. Reassessing your space can not only make your office more efficient but also more inspiring to work in. Here’s how you can dive in and make the most of what you already have, without needing a massive budget:

Reach New Heights

First, start thinking vertically. Relying solely on desk drawers limits your options and wastes a lot of potential storage space. Adding vertical shelving can completely transform a cramped area into an organised oasis. The best part is you don’t need to spend much. Old shelves, sturdy crates or even a simple DIY pegboard can work wonders. Going vertical can make your office feel twice the size and a lot more manageable.

Bright and Brilliant

Next, don’t underestimate the power of colour. Adding bright, funky colours to your filing system isn’t just about looking good – it can seriously boost your organisation. You could assign different colours to different categories: white folders for paperwork still to action, blue for documents that need to be stored long term, green for anything finance-related, yellow for HR, and black for maintenance or facilities information. A colourful system can give you an instant overview of your workload, and a vibrant workspace naturally feels more energised.

Use it or Lose it

Another important step is to be brutally honest about what space you actually use. A simple trick is to place a sticky note on each drawer, box and shelf. Over the next few weeks, make a small mark or note every time you use something from that space. After a few weeks, you’ll have a clear idea of which spaces you use all the time, which are rarely touched and which you could probably do without. Keep your essential tools close, move the less-used items into less accessible spots, and eliminate anything you’re not using.

Top tip: If you manage to free up a drawer, consider removing the divider above it to create a taller storage space, perfect for larger supplies.

Unique to You

Finally, look at ways to create clever, unique storage. Instead of treating cupboards as simple boxy spaces, think about how you can extend their usefulness. Adding adhesive hooks inside doors for wire baskets or small organisers can free up shelf space. You could attach a mini whiteboard to the inside of your supply cupboard to keep track of stock or upcoming orders. Magazine holders make excellent filing solutions for odd-sized paperwork or devices, and lightweight bins or baskets mounted on the wall can give you extra, easily accessible storage options without taking up valuable floor space.

Refreshing your workspace doesn’t have to cost a fortune – it’s all about a little creativity, clever thinking and using what you have in new ways. With a bit of time and imagination, you can turn your office into a bright, functional, organised space that makes every day run more smoothly. So, roll up your sleeves, and get ready to reimagine your workspace!