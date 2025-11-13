Support, Recovery, Prevention: How Schools Can Tackle Back Pain

Back pain is complex, and overcoming it means taking a strategic approach that creates healthier, more supportive workplaces for everyone

Almost everyone who has spent a day at a desk or standing in a classroom knows the feeling: that dull ache creeping into the base of the spine, slowly intensifying until, by the end of the day, it becomes a full-blown backache. Back problems affect millions of employees, including teachers and support staff, contributing to lost productivity, increased sick days, and in some cases, long-term health issues.

The Impact on the Workforce

To understand the impact of back pain on staff, it is important to look at the numbers. In 2024, UK workers lost an estimated 148.9 million working days to sickness or injury, with musculoskeletal problems responsible for 15.5% of all absences (ONS). Lower back pain alone costs the NHS nearly £5 billion each year, and one survey found that more than 8 million sick days annually are taken specifically because of it. On a wider scale, musculoskeletal conditions are a key driver of long-term sickness, costing the UK economy around £12 billion a year in lost productivity. The effects also extend beyond absence: 29% of employees with back pain have considered leaving their jobs due to poor support. For schools, this translates to teaching hours lost, lesson disruption, and increased reliance on supply cover.

Not a One-Size-Fits-All

Not all back pain is the same. It can arise from a wide range of causes – from a one-off injury or years of poor posture to long-term conditions such as sciatica or broader musculoskeletal disorders. Just as the causes differ, so too do the ways staff experience and manage their pain. The point is that there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

Back pain isn’t limited to the classroom desk or office chair. Staff move around throughout the day – between lessons, meetings, playground duty, and administrative tasks. That means schools need to consider how back pain can affect employees across every area of the site, not just at their workstation.

Support, Recover and Prevent

Yes, ergonomic chairs and lumbar supports are essential, but they’re only part of the solution. School business managers can add real value by planning for staff wellbeing in three key areas: Support, Recovery and Prevention.

Support covers the foundations – workstation set-ups that help staff work comfortably and reduce strain. This includes ergonomic chairs in offices, adjustable desks in admin areas, and screen raisers that promote better posture for staff.

Recovery looks at how schools can create spaces and provide ways to help staff manage pain when it does occur. Staff rooms, break areas and meeting spaces can be equipped with options such as supportive seating, heating pads, or back supports to give employees opportunities to rest and recover during the day.

Prevention focuses on avoiding injuries in the first place, particularly for more physical roles such as site teams, caretakers and maintenance. Investing in lifting equipment like trolleys, hoists, or manual handling aids reduces the risk of strain, safeguards staff and promotes safer working practices across the school.

Back pain is complex, and the cost of inaction is high – lost teaching hours, disrupted learning and increased pressure on already stretched budgets. By taking a holistic approach that combines Support, Recovery and Prevention, school business managers can not only protect staff wellbeing but also reduce reliance on supply cover, improve retention and maintain continuity for pupils.