Supporting School Leavers in an Era of Rising NEET Numbers

With almost one million young people now not in education, employment or training, transition planning has become a safeguarding and governance priority. Here is how school business leaders can take proactive, strategic action

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in the BBC

In England, almost one million young people aged 16 to 24 are now not in education, employment or training (NEET), the highest level in more than a decade, according to recent reporting by the BBC News. The figure, around 957,000 young people, represents more than one in eight in that age group.

For school business leaders, this is not just a labour market statistic. It is a governance issue, a reputational issue and, fundamentally, a safeguarding issue. When young people leave school without a clear pathway, the risks of disengagement, financial instability and poor wellbeing increase significantly. The question is no longer whether schools should respond, but how strategically they can do so.

Transition Planning Must Start Earlier

If nearly 13% of young people are ending up outside education or employment, it suggests transition planning is not consistently landing. Careers education cannot be a Year 11 afterthought. School business leaders should ensure it is structured, funded and embedded earlier in secondary school.

This means allocating budget for high-quality, impartial careers advice and ensuring every pupil has a documented progression plan. Exposure to apprenticeships, further education, training providers and employment pathways should be deliberate and sustained. Clear pathways reduce uncertainty, one of the biggest contributors to post-school disengagement.

Build Strong Employer Partnerships

A recurring barrier for young people is lack of experience and employer networks. School business leaders are well placed to broker long-term relationships with local businesses and training providers.

Embedding structured work experience, developing mentoring links and aligning employer engagement with curriculum areas can significantly strengthen pupils’ readiness for the workplace. These initiatives require coordination, insurance oversight and financial planning, but they deliver tangible outcomes in confidence, skills and employability.

Invest in Life and Employability Skills

Qualifications alone are not enough. Many young people struggle with practical realities such as interview preparation, budgeting and understanding workplace expectations.

Schools can integrate CV workshops, financial literacy sessions and interview practice into wider personal development programmes. Modest investment in these areas can make a substantial difference to how prepared pupils feel when they leave formal education.

Use Data to Target Support

Rising national NEET figures mean schools must understand their own local picture. School business leaders should ensure leaver destinations are tracked carefully and reported to governors. Patterns in attendance, attainment and vulnerability indicators can help identify pupils who may need earlier intervention.

Treating destination data as a strategic measure, rather than a compliance requirement, ensures transition support is embedded within school improvement planning.

Prioritise Vulnerable Pupils

Young people with SEND, mental health challenges or unstable home circumstances are more likely to experience disrupted transitions. Budget planning should reflect this risk.

Funding targeted transition support, coordinating multi-agency planning and ensuring personalised progression pathways can prevent disengagement before it becomes entrenched.

The rise in young people not in education, employment or training is a national concern, but its impact is felt locally. For school business leaders, proactive transition planning, strategic partnerships and careful use of data are central to safeguarding responsibilities and to securing positive futures for the communities’ schools serve.