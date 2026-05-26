The Art of Not Taking Things So Personally

Defensiveness can show up before you even realise it. Learning to pause, listen and respond more intentionally can lead to calmer, more productive conversations

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in SELF

Getting defensive is a very human reaction. It often comes from wanting to be understood, respected or seen fairly. When something matters, whether it is a relationship, work or personal values, it makes sense to want to jump in and explain or correct things straight away.

The problem is that defensiveness can quickly derail a conversation. Instead of really listening, attention shifts to protecting a point of view or fixing how things are being perceived. What starts as a small comment can turn into a back-and-forth where no one feels heard.

The good news is that defensiveness is not fixed! With a bit of awareness, it is possible to slow it down and respond more thoughtfully.

Reflect Back Before Reacting

It is easy to respond to what something feels like rather than what was actually said. A simple comment can take on a much bigger meaning in the moment.

One way to ground the conversation is to repeat back what has been heard. For example, “So you’re feeling frustrated about communication this week?” or “Do you mean you’d like more help with this going forward?”

This creates space to check understanding before responding. It also shows the other person that their point has been heard, which can lower tension almost instantly.

Notice What Your Body Is Doing

Defensiveness does not begin with words. It usually starts with physical signals like a tight jaw, shallow breathing or tense shoulders.

Catching these early can make a big difference. Small adjustments such as taking a slower breath, relaxing posture or unclenching muscles can help interrupt that automatic “brace” response.

By calming the body first, it becomes easier to respond in a way that feels more considered rather than reactive.

Get Curious Instead of Combative

When something feels unfair, it is natural to focus on tone or delivery and dismiss the rest. A piece of feedback can quickly feel like a personal attack, even if that was not the intention.

A helpful shift is to look for even a small amount of truth in what is being said. Asking whether there is anything useful, even just a small part, can soften that all-or-nothing reaction.

Recognising one valid point does not mean agreeing with everything. It simply creates room for a more balanced perspective.

Choose What Is Worth Responding To

Not every comment needs a response. Part of becoming less defensive is learning when to engage and when to let things pass.

Before jumping in, it can help to pause and consider the bigger picture. Is the goal to solve a problem, feel understood or simply prove a point? Will this matter in a week or even a day? Is the other person open to hearing another perspective?

These questions can help filter what is actually worth the energy.

Learning to be less defensive does not mean staying silent or avoiding difficult conversations. It is about choosing how and when to respond. Sometimes that means speaking up clearly and calmly. Other times, it means letting something go.

In many cases, the most effective response is not the quickest or the loudest, but the most intentional.