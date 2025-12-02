The Authenticity Myth: Why Leaders Need to Edit, Not Expose

Authenticity is overrated – especially in leadership. As the year winds down, it’s time to rethink what “being yourself” really means when your actions ripple through everyone around you

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Monday 8am

As the year winds down and the festive season approaches, there’s a natural pull toward reflection – on who we are, how we show up and what kind of leader we want to be. “Just be yourself” sounds like a comforting mantra to carry into the new year. But for anyone stepping into a position of influence, that advice can be more dangerous than empowering.

Picture this: you’ve just been promoted. You’re the same person, with the same friends at work, still laughing over the same lunch table. But something has changed – the way people look at you, the way they listen. You try to keep it casual, to stay “real.” Yet somehow, it doesn’t quite land.

That’s because leadership changes the chemistry of authenticity. The higher you climb, the louder your impact echoes. As psychologist Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic has noted, power amplifies personality – the admirable, the awkward and everything in between. What feels “honest” to you can read as careless, intimidating, or unprofessional to others.

So no, being completely unfiltered isn’t a virtue in leadership. It’s a liability.

When “Being Yourself” Backfires

We romanticise authenticity – as if speaking your mind, showing your emotions and staying “true to yourself” automatically builds trust. But unchecked authenticity can blur boundaries, destabilise teams and dent credibility. Here’s how:

Too much honesty, not enough direction: People look to leaders for clarity, not confession. There’s a fine line between being transparent and oversharing. A little vulnerability builds connection; too much makes your team question your judgment. Your truth isn’t everyone’s truth: Taking strong stands on every issue might feel principled, but it can polarise your team. In diverse workplaces – especially during the emotionally charged end-of-year period – unity matters more than personal soapboxes. Power magnifies personality: Leadership doesn’t erase your quirks; it amplifies them. A hint of arrogance or irritation that once went unnoticed can suddenly set the tone for the whole team. “That’s just who I am” isn’t an excuse when others have to live with the consequences. Emotional intelligence beats radical honesty: Saying exactly what you think might feel refreshing, but unfiltered feedback often lands as tone-deaf or cruel. The best leaders know when to pause, reframe, or simply stay quiet.

The Real Meaning of Authenticity

Here’s the twist: authenticity isn’t about you at all. It’s about how others experience you.

When people describe a leader as “authentic,” what they usually mean is consistent. Someone whose words, actions and values align. Someone who listens, empathises and adapts – not someone who blurts out whatever’s on their mind.

Authenticity, then, isn’t an act of exposure. It’s an act of intention. It’s about choosing which parts of yourself serve the situation best – and which are better kept private.

How to Stay Real (Without Being a Real Problem)

Edit, don’t erase: You don’t need to perform or pretend. Just curate. Share the stories and traits that reinforce your leadership, not the ones that derail it. Pause before reacting: Festive deadlines, performance reviews and year-end stress can test anyone’s patience. Take a breath before you respond – calm leadership creates calm teams. Lead by shared values: It’s tempting to post your principles online, but it’s far more powerful to live them daily. Respect, fairness and consistency speak louder than slogans. Model boundaries: As teams wind down for the holidays, resist the pressure to turn every catch-up into a therapy session. Protecting your own privacy gives others permission to protect theirs. Choose what’s useful over what’s raw: Your role isn’t to prove you’re “real” – it’s to move things forward. Be the version of yourself that helps others succeed. Listen more. Direct clearly. Celebrate generously.

The Leadership Version of “You”

As the lights go up and the year wraps, remember: “just be yourself” is comforting advice for parties, not for leadership. Leading others means editing yourself – refining, not masking.

The best leaders don’t suppress their identity; they sculpt it. They bring enough of themselves to be human, and enough restraint to be trusted. So, as you head into the festive season – full of toasts, year-end reviews and new beginnings – don’t aim to be the “truest” version of yourself. Aim to be the most effective one.

Because real leadership isn’t about exposure. It’s about composure.